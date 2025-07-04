The $1 Trillion Freight Problem

America's trucking industry moves over $1 trillion worth of goods every year but 95% of carriers run fewer than 10 trucks. These small fleets haul most of the nation's freight, yet are locked out of the tech tools that big players use to dominate the market.

Vlad Skots, a Ukrainian-born truck driver turned logistics CEO, is out to change that.

His company, USKO Inc., manages over 3,000 owner-operator trucks and generates more than $130 million annually. Now, he's using that scale to launch a new solution: Motion TMS, a transportation management platform built to give small carriers big-carrier power.

Motion: Built from the Inside

"Unlike software built in boardrooms, Motion TMS was created in the dispatch rooms, loading docks, and cab conversations of USKO's own network," says Vald Skots. "It combines everything a small fleet needs: dispatch planning, compliance, GPS, docs, safety, payments, and more—all in one cloud system and mobile app."

Drivers can grab loads, submit paperwork, manage logs, and even get paid the same day. It's real tech for real truckers.

A Shift in the Industry

Manual work, messy spreadsheets, and razor-thin margins have long crushed small carriers. In 2023, average costs hit $2.27 per mile—an impossible number for many small fleets.

Motion aims to flip that script by digitizing workflows and giving owner-operators the leverage to run smarter, faster, and cheaper.

"In trucking, size has always meant access," shares Vlad Skots. "We're changing that. Small fleets deserve the same firepower the big guys have."

What's Next: AI and Beyond

Motion isn't stopping at automation. According to Vlad Skots, the next version will include AI-powered dispatching and predictive load planning—reducing empty miles, cutting idle time, and helping fleets plan smarter.

As 65% of carriers look to adopt AI by 2026 (Geotab), Motion is already one step ahead.

A Bigger Vision

But Vlad Skot's mission isn't just about tech. It's about fairness.

"Fixing broken systems isn't enough. We need to rebuild logistics from the bottom up—starting with the people who've carried it the longest and gained the least," underpins Vlad Skots.

Motion is more than software. It's a blueprint for a fairer, faster, more resilient freight economy where small fleets finally have a fighting chance.