In the asphalt and paving world, it's far too easy for property owners and managers to get burned. Whether it's the wrong service at the wrong time or a total lack of follow-up, bad decisions in pavement care aren't just frustrating, they're expensive. Steve Brahney, founder of FixAsphalt.com, has spent over 20 years trying to change that. His message to clients is simple: "Don't fall for the pitch. Get the facts."

According to Brahney, the biggest threat to the industry isn't competition, it's misinformation. "There's not necessarily a flood of bad information online," he explains. "There's just not enough good information. And when people can't find the answers, they trust whoever picks up the phone first."

This, he says, is where trouble starts. A business owner searches for advice, "When should I sealcoat my parking lot? What does it cost to repave? Is this even necessary?" and finds little more than generic, incorrect, or outdated advice. They call a local contractor, who tells them, of course, it's the perfect time to do the job, regardless of temperature, asphalt condition, or long-term consequences.

"It's not everyone in the industry, but be careful. Some contractors are just selling. They'll tell you whatever they need to in order to get the job," says Brahney. "But this isn't a sales game. It's an asset protection strategy. I always like to remind clients that their asphalt paving is the second largest capital asset, and it's perishable."

FixAsphalt.com provides consultative, not transactional, service. The company's approach starts with education, from blog posts and downloadable guides to one-on-one walkthroughs, Brahney's team arms property managers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions.

His biggest piece of advice? Timing is everything. "Asphalt is a perishable asset," Brahney explains. "The second it's installed, it starts to degrade, especially with the amount of recycled material used today. If you're not inspecting it within the first year, you're already losing value."

To help clients stay ahead, FixAsphalt.com uses an AI-powered assessment tool that delivers a pavement health score in under 30 minutes. By analyzing drone images, local geology, and surface wear, the platform tells property owners exactly where they stand and what kind of maintenance makes sense, before small problems turn into expensive ones.

Brahney also warns against relying on sealcoating as a cure-all. "If your pavement is 20 years old, cracked, and potholed, sealcoating won't save it. That's not preservation, it's a cosmetic treatment at best."

For property owners looking to avoid costly mistakes, he recommends:

Vet your contractor – Search not just the company name, but the owner's name too. Look for a history of complaints or frequent name changes. Ask for theory – Don't just accept a recommendation. Ask why they're suggesting a specific fix and how they reached that conclusion. Get a plan – The best contractors will offer a seasonal maintenance plan, not just a one-time patch job.

Above all, look for honesty. "I'd rather walk away from a job than take someone's money for work they don't need," Brahney says. "This isn't about making a quick buck, it's about protecting a multimillion-dollar asset."

In a sea of short-term sellers, FixAsphalt.com stands out as a long-term partner. Through education, transparency, and cutting-edge tech, they're helping property managers make smarter decisions and saving them a lot of money in the process.

Because when it comes to paving, doing it right the first time isn't just better business. It's the only way to build trust that lasts.