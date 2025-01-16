A former New Jersey school custodian has pleaded guilty plea to charges related to contaminating student lunches with bodily fluids and cleaning products.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to official misconduct and possession of child sexual abuse materials, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says.

His arrest more than a year ago unraveled a string of disturbing actions at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township.



He tampered with school lunches by adding cleaning products and bodily fluids. He also performed sexual acts using school utensils; all of which he recorded and distributed via an online chat group, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors accused him of peeing in mixing bowls, rubbing his genitals and anus on bread, spraying bleach on cucumbers and bragging about contaminating food with poop, according to nj.com.

"He wanted to hurt our children...that should be the safest place outside our home," a distraught parent, Biance Pierce told FOX29.

The investigation uncovered Impellizzeri's possession of CSAM, with testimony indicating that he admitted to possessing videos with toddlers and infants, according to local reports.

His employment with the school district was terminated in November 2023, soon after allegations came to light.

Initially, he was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food products, attempted endangering and official misconduct, and possession of CSAM. He pleaded guilty to official misconduct and possession of CSAM.

Impellizzeri is scheduled for sentencing on March 28. He could face up to eight years in state prison before being eligible for parole.

Outrage is running high in an Upper Deerfield Parents Facebook group.

"He only gets 8 years?? Weren't there others involved from the app? Why aren't there cameras installed everywhere in the schools?" one parent wrote.

Another commented, "8 years?! That's it? That's disgusting! I thought he'd face more time for putting so many children at risk."

"Has videos of toddlers and infants on his cellphone...Are you kidding me?!!??!" added another parent.

Originally published on Latin Times