Shodipo Ayomide, the former Global Head for Developer Advocacy at Polygon Labs, has joined AI blockchain ecosystem Nuklai as its new Head of Developer Relations at Nuklai, bringing his vast experience in building up a strong developer community to drive innovation within the fast-growing platform.

Nuklai said in a statement regarding Shodipo's addition to the team that he will help developers around Nuklai find success. "As you know, for any Layer 1 blockchain, adoption is key to success, and adoption relies on developers," Nuklai said.

As Head of Developer Relations, @developerayo will be responsible for helping #BUIDLers around Nuklai be successful. Aiding BUIDLers contribute to the open-source parts of Nuklai and build on top of Nuklai. — Nuklai (@NuklaiData) June 14, 2024

In an exclusive email interview with International Business Times, Shodipo shared how he has been prepping for his new, important role at Nuklai and how he sees the ecosystem flourishing in the next few years.

"I've been taking my time to go through the technical docs and ecosystem of Nuklai to understand the architecture and potential use cases. This includes studying into the specifics of NuklaiVM as that is what powers the entire infra, with help of our lead engineer KP, the HyperSDK framework, and how the collaborative data marketplace operates," he said.

He went on to say that he has been in constant engagement with the existing developer community at Nuklai and getting to know about the developers the platform will support in the broader community.

Bringing in his previous experience in leading developer relations at Polygon, Shodipo is looking to establish a strong developer community at Nuklai. "Developers are the backbone of what we are building especially with the NuklaiVM and their contributions drive innovation and ensure the platform evolves overtime," he said.

NuklaiVM, a blockchain Virtual Machine (VM) built on Ava Labs' HyperSDK framework, combines the powerful functionalities of previous VMs and is designed to run as a subnet in the Avalanche network.

Aside from working around the development of NuklaiVM, Shodipo's experience is also expected to help drive activity following the recent launch of the HelixVM testnet, where users can transfer native testnet $NAI tokens, and also create, mint and burn tokens.

Nuklai HelixVM Early Testnet Phase I goes live!



Become one of the first building blocks of the #SmartDataCity. 🌃



Check out HelixVM Here:https://t.co/FzpDpcD9E7



Read Docs:https://t.co/yzZIuS6qDN



— Nuklai (@NuklaiData) June 1, 2024

There has been much activity around Nuklai in recent months, including its integration with leading Layer 1 blockchain for decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and Machine real-world assets (RWAs), peaq. Farmsent, the world's first farmers blockchain, with the initial use case for the collaboration that could propel the agriculture industry toward a data-driven ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Shodipo expects "significant growth" within the Nuklai ecosystem over the next five years. With demand for high-quality data for artificial intelligence and large language model (LLM) on the rise, "Nuklai's unique positioning as a blockchain-powered data marketplace or the Layer 1 for data, will become increasingly valuable," he said.

He also sees the variety of datasets available on Nuklai to increase in the next several years, as driven by contributions from various sectors in the broader blockchain industry. He also expects more decentralized apps (dApps) built on NuklaiVM powered by HyperSDK from the Avalanche team.