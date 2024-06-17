Spot Ethereum ETFs Face SEC Decision with New ETHSwap Presale in the Spotlight
The SEC might soon drop a decision on Spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds, making it crucial for crypto investors to consider ETFSwap (ETFS).
Nate Geraci of the ETF Store suggests big news could be imminent, making ETFS tokens a hot buy right now.ETFSwap revolutionizes investment by bringing tokenized ETFs to on-chain trading, merging TradFi with DeFi effortlessly.
With the presale ending, ETFS tokens priced at $0.01831 are set for a significant boost post-launch.
Why ETFSwap?
ETFSwap essentially places ETFs onto the blockchain, making them easier to invest in than going through a traditional investing vehicle.
It democratizes investments, giving everyone worldwide a fair shot. Here's what the presale claims to offer:
- Ease of Trading: DeFi enables 24/7 trading, which offers greater flexibility than centralized ETFs.
- No KYC: ETFSwap requires no KYC registration, which means you can open an account in minutes
- Low Costs: Smart contract driven products require no fund manager, hence no extra management fees.
- Flexibility: ETFSwap allows you to switch between crypto and ETFs in seconds, whereas some Banks do not allow crypto trading.
- Extra Income: Our native token ETFS enables you to earn up to 87% APR yield.
Governance and Revenue Sharing:
Token holders also have governance rights, influencing platform decisions.
Further, ETFS holders can stake tokens for significant rewards, including other cryptocurrencies, boosting passive income and making ETFSwap appealing for long-term investors.
The SEC's Pending Decision on Spot Ethereum ETFs
Meanwhile, Ethereum's Ether (ETH) might be on the verge of a significant upswing. Technical charts predict a 50% boost against Bitcoin (BTC) from an inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern in the ETH/BTC pair, reminiscent of the 140% rise during 2019-2021.
The ETH/BTC pair is oscillating, forming the pattern's head. 99Bitcoin's analyst predict a breakout past the 0.061 BTC neckline could drive it to 0.084 BTC by year-end, a 50% climb from current prices.
Historical patterns show a bullish trend post-Bitcoin halvings, with ETH/BTC soaring over 330% after May 2020's halving and 900% after July 2016.
Now is the time to wait as the shakeout continues.
