A Fox News host is facing backlash after accusing Los Angeles protesters of aligning themselves with drug cartels for waving Mexican flags while demonstrating against Trump's immigration crackdown.

"And when you see them, burning the American flag, well, if it sucks here, you don't have to stay. But the reality is, not only is that anti-American, it's pro-cartel. So everyone waving the Mexican flags and everyone shutting down the LA freeway, you are telling me you align yourselves with the cartels above anything else," said Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno Monday.

Compagno: If it sucks here, you don’t have to stay… Everyone waving the Mexican flag and everyone shutting down the L.A. Freeway, you are telling me you align yourselves with the cartels… pic.twitter.com/aTLmmMWlaf — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2025

Her comments sparked clap-backs on social media, with many slamming what they saw as baffling, baseless claims. "Vile logic leap," one user on X wrote.

"Does Compagno support free speech or only speech that suits her?" another added,

"Oh, good grief! I can't with the ignorance," another responded.

The protest in question took place Sunday, with thousands gathering in Los Angeles to denounce the Trump administration's deportation efforts, which have led to 7,400 arrests in nine days.

ICE has shared little about those detained or whether it is prioritizing criminal offenders, amid growing accusations of racial discrimination.

Demonstrators marched from Olvera Street to City Hall before making their way onto the 101 Freeway, where they blocked traffic for hours. Many carried flags from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Police eventually declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly, dispersed the crowd and reopened the freeway by 8 p.m. No arrests were reported.

California, home to an estimated 1.8 million undocumented immigrants, has long resisted federal immigration enforcement. Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have pledged not to assist ICE in Trump's deportation efforts.

Originally published on Latin Times