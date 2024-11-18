Looters Force Nearly 100 Gaza Aid Trucks To Hand Over Supplies At Gunpoint
Over 1.8 million people in the Gaza Strip are experiencing famine said the United Nations
A convoy of trucks carrying food supplies to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was "violently" pillaged by gunmen over the weekend.
According to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees, the humanitarian convoy included 109 trucks.
97 of them were eventually "lost," and drivers were robbed of perishables at gunpoint.
The stolen food comes at a crucial time in the Gaza Strip because of a food shortage.
A briefing from the Security Council Report said the region, specifically northern Gaza, is at risk of famine with over 1.8 million people currently experiencing food insecurity.
"Without immediate intervention, severe food shortages are set to worsen, further endangering the lives of over 2 million people who depend on humanitarian aid to survive," read the X post.
It was not clear who was responsible for the armed robbery but it is contributing to the Gaza crisis.
Currently, the Gaza Strip has a shortage of flour due to airstrikes by Israeli forces according to the United Nations.
The aid group claimed that Israeli authorities "continue to disregard their legal obligations under international law to ensure the population's basic needs are met."
Earlier this year, the United Nations declared that both Israel and Hamas are violating children's rights.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits