Germany Ranks Top Among G7 Nations In Global Gender Gap Index - IBT Graphics
The overall gender gap narrowed by 0.3 percentage points in 2023 compared to last year, the World Economic Forum's annual Global Gender Gap Report released Tuesday showed.
Among the G7 countries, the world's most advanced economies including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, progress on the front was a mixed bag.
The U.S. slid to 43rd among 146 countries analyzed in the report, from its 27th position last year on gender parity. Japan remained far behind other big economies, falling nine places to 125th from last year, with a score of 64.7%. The U.K. went up 7 positions to the 15th ranking.
The Global Gender Gap score for 146 countries in the report was 68.4% this year, a slight improvement of 0.3 percentage points from the 2022 score of 68.1%. While the gender gap nears the pre-pandemic level, the overall rate of change has slowed significantly. As per the report, overall worldwide gender parity will not be possible until 2154.
