Nevada Had Highest Unemployment Rate In May - IBT Graphics
The U.S. national unemployment rate remained low in May at 3.7%, the highest since October 2022. It was a 0.3 percentage point rise from the 3.4% unemployment rate during the previous month. The unemployment rate has remained below 4% since February 2022, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released on June 2.
Nevada saw the highest unemployment rate in May at 5.4% similar to April, followed by the District of Columbia (5.1%) and California (4.5%), according to statistics released by the bureau on June 16.
Total non-farm payroll employment surged by 339,000 in May, with major job gains occurring in business services, government, health care, construction and transportation. In May, 11 states saw low unemployment rates, while 39 others observed a stable development.
