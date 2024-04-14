Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Germany would furnish his country with new Patriot systems and additional air defense missiles. This announcement coincides with ongoing Russian assaults on Ukraine's power facilities, causing widespread disruptions in energy distribution throughout the country.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyy called on other countries to offer assistance, especially at a time when Western military aid is dwindling, and Russian troops are advancing aggressively.

The German Defence Ministry has additionally confirmed its intention to supply Kyiv with another Patriot air defense system.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to X and said, "Germany will deliver an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine,", a reminder that Germany is now a key backer of Ukraine with U.S. assistance stuck in Congress.

"We stand firmly by Ukraine's side," Scholz declared, noting that Zelenskyy had apprised him during a telephone conversation on Saturday about "significant Russian air assaults on civilian energy infrastructure."

An April 10 document from the German government outlining arms and military equipment transfers to Ukraine indicated that two Patriot systems were among the air defense supplies already provided. This upcoming transfer would mark the third Patriot system from Germany to Ukraine.

Germany will swiftly transfer the Patriot system, supplementing the air defense systems already delivered and slated for delivery, reported The Associated Press.

Zelenskyy stated last week that Ukraine requires 25 U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to provide comprehensive coverage against Russian attacks. Kyiv's dependence on Western Patriot systems is significant as it lacks sophisticated air defense capabilities of its own. The country requires a total of 26 units of the system to ensure complete coverage, with at least seven urgently needed. Ukraine has already raised concerns about the diminishing stock of air defense missiles.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the US and UK jointly announced restrictions on the trade of Russian-origin metals, including aluminum, copper, and nickel, on global metal exchanges and in derivatives trading.

The announcement follows the G7's pledge made in February to "diminish Russia's revenues from metals" in response to its prolonged invasion of Ukraine, which has extended for over two years.

Previously, the US and UK imposed sanctions on Russian gold, natural gas, and diamonds.