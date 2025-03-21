Google has filed a lawsuit against a Maryland man, Yaniv Asayag, and several co-conspirators, accusing them of creating fake business listings and fraudulent reviews on Google's services.

The company claims the defendants manipulated Google Maps and Google Search to mislead customers and sold consumers' data to third parties.

This alleged scheme, which has been ongoing for two years, targeted customers searching for urgent services like locksmiths, HVAC cleaners, and towing companies.

According to the complaint, Asayag, who owns Eagle Locksmith and Eagle Services LLC in Beltsville, Maryland, and his group of collaborators are responsible for generating fake business profiles.

The profiles, listed on Google Maps, appeared legitimate, complete with fake reviews, and even manipulated locations.

According to WashingtonTimes, Google's legal team states that Asayag edited business listings 1,034 times, involving at least 149 fake businesses, mostly in the Washington, DC area, but also in other US locations and internationally in Turkey.

Google's complaint emphasizes that the defendants' actions harmed consumers by providing false information about businesses.

These misleading profiles made it difficult for potential customers to find trustworthy businesses. Furthermore, after collecting customer data through these fake profiles, Asayag and his group allegedly sold this information as "leads" to legitimate businesses.

/1 Marylander sued by Google, accused of fake review and listing scheme



Yaniv Asayag, who operates a home improvement company in Beltsville, is accused along with 20 other defendants of making fake listings for sham businesses, plus faux reviews from bogus people the past two… — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) March 20, 2025

Google Sues for Fake Business Listings, Seeks Consumer Protection

Halima DeLaine Prado, Google's General Counsel, said in a statement, "Fake business listings are prohibited on Google Maps, and we use a range of tools to protect businesses and users.

Today's litigation builds on our efforts and sends a clear message that impersonation schemes will not be tolerated."

The lawsuit claims that the fraudulent listings violate Google's terms of service, which require business profiles to be real and reviews to reflect actual customer experiences.

Additionally, such schemes could potentially violate US laws like the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which governs telemarketing practices, USA Today said.

Lead-generation schemes, though not inherently illegal, become unlawful when they involve deceptive practices, including selling consumer data without consent. This kind of activity can lead to violations of consumer protection laws, especially when businesses use the obtained data for financial gain.

Asayag's actions reportedly caused significant damage to consumers who were misled by the fake listings.

Google pointed out that these deceptive profiles often led customers to businesses that charged much higher fees than initially promised. Moreover, these businesses could demand additional payments once they arrived on-site, taking advantage of customers' urgent needs.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, Google advises consumers to be cautious. It suggests a few "golden rules" for avoiding fraudulent listings: slow down, double-check information, and never send personal details or payments unless sure about the legitimacy of a business.

Google has not specified an amount for damages in the lawsuit but aims to protect users from future impersonation schemes.

Originally published on vcpost.com