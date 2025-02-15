Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 36-year-old American-Israeli, was one of three hostages released by Hamas on Saturday morning, ending nearly a year and a half of captivity in Gaza. Alongside him, Israelis Sasha Troufanov, 29, and Iair Horn, 46, were also handed over to Red Cross officials in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The release marks a significant moment in the ongoing hostage exchange efforts, with Dekel-Chen having been held by Hamas since the October 7 attack.

The men were guided onto a stage by Hamas operatives in Khan Younis, walking without any noticeable severe injuries. They delivered statements, though Israeli television did not broadcast the audio of their speeches.

Shortly afterward, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the Red Cross had handed over the men to the IDF, and that they had successfully crossed the Gaza border into Israel.

The three men were abducted during the Hamas terrorist assault on October 7, 2023, at Kibbutz Nir Oz, located near the Gaza border, where they resided. Two of them were held by Hamas, while the third was captured by the militant group Islamic Jihad.

Dekel-Chen was working at the Nir Oz machine shop when Hamas carried out its deadly attack on October 7. During the assault, he bravely confronted the terrorists but was subsequently taken hostage. According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an organization that advocates for the families of those abducted in the attack, Dekel-Chen was one of many individuals seized by the militants that day. His capture marked the beginning of a harrowing ordeal that lasted for over a year before his release.

Troufanov, an engineer at Amazon, emigrated from the Soviet Union to Israel, as stated by the forum. His father was killed during the October 7 attack. Meanwhile, his grandmother, mother, and girlfriend were also taken hostage but were later freed in a prisoner swap with Hamas in November 2023.

Horn, 46, originally from Argentina, was kidnapped along with his brother, Eitan, during the brutal Hamas attack on October 7. While Horn was among the three hostages released, his brother Eitan remains in captivity. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents families of those abducted, confirmed that Eitan is still being held by Hamas. This has added to the ongoing distress for their family as they continue to wait for his safe return.

On Thursday, Hamas announced that it would proceed with the release of hostages as per the terms of the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement with Israel. This statement came after Hamas had earlier claimed it would postpone Saturday's planned exchange, accusing Israel of breaching the deal's conditions.

Hamas stated that it had been in talks with negotiators from Egypt and Qatar regarding the "necessity of adhering to implementing all terms" of the agreement with Israel. Specifically, they emphasized the importance of securing housing for their people and the urgent need for caravans, tents, heavy equipment, medical supplies, fuel, and continued humanitarian aid, as outlined in the agreement.

On Monday, Hamas accused Israel of breaching the terms of the ceasefire agreement by preventing the full amount of aid agreed upon from entering Gaza and by firing on Palestinians attempting to return to their homes in the devastated territory. At that time, Hamas also stated that it would not release the next three hostages on Saturday, as stipulated in the deal.

Negotiations have now begun for the second phase of the deal, which, if finalized, could lead to the release of more hostages by Hamas and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The terms of the agreement are structured in phases, with the current six-week first phase designed to facilitate the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. As of now, 21 hostages have been freed, including American-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel. The second phase, if agreed upon, would build on this progress, furthering efforts to bring an end to the ongoing crisis and secure the release of additional hostages.