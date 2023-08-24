KEY POINTS Social media was rife with claims about a PLA nuclear-powered attack submarine sinking in the disputed Taiwan Strait

Chinese officials did not release information to corroborate the incident

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said no evidence of a submarine crash was detected

Claims about a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine sinking near the Taiwan Straight are making the rounds on social media, but official sources have not released any information to corroborate the accident.

Social media was rife with rumors about a Chinese People's Liberation Army nuclear-powered attack submarine sinking in the disputed Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. They claimed all officials aboard the vessel, including seven trainees, were killed in the accident. Some said the Chinese submarine sank in the Yellow Sea area.

Chinese officials neither confirmed nor denied the claims, maintaining their reputation of staying silent in such situations.

It is unclear how the claims originated on social media. One X user said the accident took place while the Chinese submarine was carrying out a mission in the Yellow Sea area of ​​the Western Pacific Ocean.

"Top-secret information: 6 hours ago, a Type 09III attack nuclear-powered submarine of the CCP had an accident while performing a mission in the Taiwan Strait, and all submarine officers died. Xi Jinping is learning about this at the Joint Operations Command Center of the Military Commission," the user wrote.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) said no evidence was found to confirm a submarine crash in the Taiwan Strait.

At a routine news conference in Taipei, MND spokesman Sun Li-fang said the joint intelligence and surveillance apparatus of Taiwan had not detected any evidence of a submarine crash.

China has a reputation of staying silent on such matters. Following the Galwan incident in 2020, China remained quiet about its troops having a violent clash with Indian soldiers and also refuted claims about Chinese casualties. When reports from other countries said China also suffered a devastating loss, Beijing largely downplayed the bloodshed in the encounter.

In an attempt to force self-governed Taiwan into accepting China's sovereignty, Beijing has been mounting pressure on the island and ramped up its military activity in the airspace and waters near the country.

The Biden administration agreed to sell Taiwan a system that will help its F-16 fighters search and track enemy aircraft through infrared technology even as Beijing repeatedly asked the U.S. not to interfere in matters of the region.

The Pentagon said Wednesday the proposed sale of the $500 million infrared search and track (IRST) system and other recruitment "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

The IRST system would "further strengthen our fighters' ability to detect and track long-distance targets and greatly the efficacy of our air operations," Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday.