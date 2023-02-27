KEY POINTS Barbara Corcoran sold her real estate company's apartments at the same price in 24 hours

Barbara Corcoran, the 73-year-old self-made millionaire and star of "Shark Tank," revealed how she made $1 million in a day.

In her latest Tiktok video, Corcoran recalled a crucial moment when her real estate company, The Corcoran Group, was at risk of bankruptcy in 1991, after "nobody wanted" to buy 88 empty "terrible apartments."

Corcoran decided to come up with a 24-hour sale where all of her company's real estate properties would be priced the same.

The news of the sale spread through word of mouth, which made her apartment units sound exclusive and highly desirable.

″[I said] bring only your best customer because there's not enough to go around," Corcoran said.

"The day of the sale, I had 150 people waiting in line for those 88 apartments. It created a buying frenzy," she added.

The "Shark Tank" judge eventually made $1 million in commissions after selling the apartments.

Corcoran said her takeaway from her experience is that "everybody wants what everybody wants, but nobody wants what nobody wants."

According to CNBC, a decade after she successfully sold 88 apartments in one day, Corcoran sold her real estate company to NRT for $66 million.

Corcoran often used unconventional strategies to compete in the real estate market, saying she built her business "almost like a man."

In an interview with Entrepreneur in 2018, Corcoran said she could have never excelled in real estate if she "had been a mother early," noting that she would not have the concentration and total dedication to running her business.

She advised aspiring small business owners to devise a plan to run their companies with a limited cash flow.

Corcoran also told young women who aspire to begin their business careers to dream of what they want to do and find the best way to do it.

But despite her business success, Corcoran admitted that she suffers from "impostor syndrome" and persistent self-doubt.

Corcoran said in an Instagram post that she "felt like an absolute fraud" after selling her company.

The real estate mogul also described her situation as a "fluke" when she became the number one in the real estate market, fighting against the "old boy" network.

While she was widely known for her stint in television, Corcoran also hosted podcasts such as "888-Barbara" and "Business Unusual with Barbara."

Corcoran also published books, including "Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business" and "Use What You've Got, and other Business Lessons I Learned from My Mom."

Corcoran's net worth is reportedly at $100 million.