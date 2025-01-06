A recent outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China has sparked global concern, with Malaysia reporting hundreds of cases and India detecting two cases.

China has, meanwhile, downplayed the situation, claiming that the country remains safe for travelers.

Rising Cases in Malaysia

Malaysia has seen a significant increase in HMPV cases. In 2024, 327 cases were reported, marking a 45% rise compared to 2023, which had 225 cases.

The country's Health Ministry confirmed on January 4 that HMPV is not a new disease, as it is part of the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), The Straits Times reported.

Health officials explain that a rise in respiratory infections is typical around this time of year, especially in countries with cooler seasons.

Two Cases Detected in India

In India, two cases of HMPV were confirmed in the city of Bengaluru, Karnataka, including one involving an eight-month-old child who is currently receiving treatment. The patients did not have a history of foreign travel.

The Indian Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation closely after a recent rise in cases in China.

On January 4, a meeting was held by the Indian Ministry of Health, with experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and other health organizations.

Despite the growing concern, authorities have reassured the public that there is no cause for panic, as there has been no surge in respiratory illnesses in the country.

HMPV Peaks From Winter to Spring in the U.S

In the U.S., HMPV spreads during specific seasons, starting in winter and continuing through spring. Health authorities emphasize the importance of early detection and monitoring, especially for vulnerable groups.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

HMPV, identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus belonging to the Pneumoviridae family. Similar to RSV, it causes both upper and lower respiratory infections, with symptoms resembling a cold or flu.

While it can affect people of all ages, it is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recognizing the Symptoms

The common symptoms of HMPV include:

Coughing

Runny or stuffy nose

Fever

Sore throat

In severe cases, the virus can cause wheezing, difficulty breathing, or progress to bronchitis, pneumonia, or worsening asthma.

The virus typically has an incubation period of 3 to 6 days, with illness lasting a few days to over a week, depending on severity.

How Does HMPV Spread?

In temperate climates, the virus is most active during late winter and spring, and it often circulates alongside other respiratory viruses like influenza and RSV.

HMPV spreads in similar ways to other respiratory viruses, primarily through:

Respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact (e.g., shaking hands)

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes

Testing and Diagnosis

Though HMPV is a relatively new virus, healthcare providers may test for it, especially during the peak winter and spring seasons. Diagnosis involves:

Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) to detect the virus' genetic material

Immunofluorescence or enzyme immunoassay to detect viral antigens in respiratory secretions

Prevention

Patients can help prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses by:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoiding touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Staying away from sick individuals.

If experiencing cold-like symptoms, patients should:

Cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands regularly and avoid sharing cups or utensils.

Refrain from kissing others and stay home when sick.

Clean frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs and toys to reduce the spread of the virus.

CDC advises healthcare providers to follow the 2007 Guideline for Isolation Precautions: Preventing Transmission of Infectious Agents in Healthcare Settings.