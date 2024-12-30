Norovirus outbreaks have made headlines recently when over 80 people fell ill after attending the Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants event, where oysters were served.

The oysters, which were sourced from British Columbia (BC), Canada, were recalled following warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about possible contamination.

The implicated products include oysters sold as Fanny Bay, Sunseeker, and Cloudy Bay oysters. These oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in Alberta (AB), BC, and Ontario (ON), Canada and in California (CA), USA, and may have been distributed to other states as well.

The FDA warned restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell, and consumers not to eat, certain oysters sold as Fanny Bay, Sunseeker, and Cloudy Bay oysters from lots # 39021 and # 39033 that were harvested on 11/27/2024 and 12/03/2024 from BC, Canada growing area BC 14-8, LF # 0278741 and lots # 39036 and # 39043 that were harvested on 12/03/2024 and 12/05/2024 from BC, Canada growing area 14-8 LF # 0335309, due to possible norovirus contamination.

Cruise ships have also been hotspots for outbreaks this month. On a voyage departing Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 8 and ending on Dec. 20, 83 guests and 12 crew members reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. This followed similar outbreaks on other cruises in December, USA Today reported.

In early December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a significant rise in norovirus cases, with 91 incidents confirmed during the week of Dec. 5—more than double the highest number recorded between 2021 and 2024.

The surge in cases follows a similar report from the Minnesota Department of Health, which noted over 40 norovirus outbreaks and revealed that the state experienced twice the average number of stomach flu cases in December.

What Is Norovirus?

Commonly known as the stomach flu, norovirus is a viral infection that leads to gastroenteritis, causing vomiting and diarrhea. It's the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., responsible for 58% of such cases, according to CDC.

Who Is Most Affected by Norovirus?

While anyone can contract norovirus, certain age groups are at higher risk for severe illness. According to CDC, children under 5 and adults over 85 are more likely to need medical attention, especially from outpatient or emergency departments.

Symptoms of Norovirus

Common symptoms of norovirus include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach cramping

Dark-colored urine or urinating less

Dry mouth

Weakness

Dizziness

Less common symptoms are:

Low-grade fever or chills

Headache

Muscle aches

How Soon Do Symptoms Appear?

Symptoms often appear suddenly and can last from one to two days. However, some infected people may not show symptoms but can still spread the virus to others.

People typically show symptoms 12 to 48 hours after exposure to norovirus, though some may develop them as soon as 12 hours after infection, Minnesota Department of Health stated.

The illness may last for one to two days, but there are no long-term health effects.

How Norovirus Spreads

Norovirus is highly contagious. It spreads through:

Consuming contaminated food or drink

Close contact with infected individuals

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth or nose

The virus is most commonly spread from November to April, but it can circulate year-round. During years when a new strain of the virus emerges, cases increase by about 50%.

What to Do if You Have Norovirus

If you're infected, staying hydrated is crucial. While it might be tough to keep food down, try to drink fluids frequently.

Sports drinks like Gatorade or Body Armor can help, but oral rehydration fluids such as Pedialyte are better for replenishing lost minerals. Avoid antibiotics, as they won't help with the virus, CDC stated.

Preventing Spread of Norovirus

To prevent the spread of norovirus, CDC advised the following guidelines: