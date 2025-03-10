House Democrats tore into the Trump administration for quickly tanking one of the "strongest" stock markets ever in a scathing X post on Monday.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats into the House of Representatives, shared a post about the stock market tumbling since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

"Republicans inherited one of the strongest stock markets in history and in 1 month they've f--ked it all up," the DCCC stated.

At the start of February, the S&P 500 was nearing 6,100 then held there until around Feb. 23. On Monday, the S&P 500 reached its lowest level since September before closing at 5,614.56, a far cry from the all-time highs it was reaching at the start of February.

Additionally, Nasdaq Composite fell 4%, marking its worst session since September 2022, and closed at 17,468.32 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.08%, or 890.01 points, and ended at 41,911.71, CNN reported.

The markets reflect uncertainty around the Trump administration's policies, including unanswered questions surrounding the president's on-again, off-again tariffs, U.S. Bank reported.

Originally published by Latin Times