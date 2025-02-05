The USDA's January Cattle Inventory report showed a slight decline in the cattle herd nationwide, reaching record low levels.

As of January, the total number of cattle and calves was 86.7 million, down by 1% from last year, reported Market Intel. The beef herd has shrunk 40% since 1975 to the smallest size since 1961.

Beef cows that have calved hit a record low at 27.9 million, revealed the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while replacement heifers also decreased, indicating continued contraction in the cattle cycle.

Experts are waiting for indicators that signal the beginning of the expansion phase of the cattle cycle.

The 2024 calf crop remained steady at 33.5 million, leaving ranchers to decide between feeding calves or retaining them for breeding.

With record fed steer prices and ongoing trade uncertainties, these choices will influence future herd size.