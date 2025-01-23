While answering questions to the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump accused Bank of America and other banks of discriminating against conservatives.

While answering a question from BofA CEO Brian Moynihan he made the accusation.

"I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank and that included a place called Bank of America," Trump said.

He also called out JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about the issue.

"I hope you open your banks to conservatives because what you're doing is wrong," Trump said.

The question and answer period came after Trump delivered remarks underscoring his administration's plans.

He called on companies to make their products in the United States or expect to pay tariffs and higher taxes.

He also called on NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product.

Trump appeared at the event via a video link from Washington, D.C.