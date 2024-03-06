A ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militant group has resulted in at least two crew members' deaths aboard the M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden, according to two US officials speaking to CNN. This incident marks the first fatalities in the ongoing Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships.

The Liberia-owned vessel has been abandoned, and coalition warships are currently assessing the situation. Alongside the fatalities, six other crew members were injured in the attack, which occurred around 11:30 am Sana'a time, escalating Houthi aggression on Red Sea shipping that began in October.

The Houthi militant group has launched over 45 missile and drone attacks on commercial, US, and coalition Naval vessels in the Red Sea, with most intercepted or landing harmlessly in the water, as reported by US and western officials. Despite no direct impact on military vessels to date, more than a dozen commercial ships, including US-flagged ones, have been hit since October.

In response, the US and UK conducted multiple rounds of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since January, targeting weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and helicopters used by the rebel group. However, the Houthi group continues to fortify its weapons stockpile, posing a challenge to the Biden administration's efforts to curb the attacks.

The relentless Houthi assaults have disrupted maritime traffic through the Suez Canal, with a 42% drop in monthly transits and an 82% decrease in container tonnage in the first half of February compared to its 2023 peak, according to the United Nations. Concerns are rising about the broader impact of the Houthi offensive on regional stability and global trade routes.