For many investors, the journey begins with uncertainty, market jargon, and a long road to confidence. For T. Erik Conley, President of ZenInvestor, a nonprofit investor advocacy organization, the journey began with a $500 gift from his father when he was just ten years old. That early experience of studying the financial journals with his dad and making his first stock purchase lit a passion that has carried him through 44 years of investing. Today, that passion has evolved into a lifelong mission: making investing accessible for everyday people.

"I have always had an affinity for numbers," Conley recalls. "When my father gave me that money and taught me how to read stock tables, something clicked. I knew I wanted to understand the markets, and from then on, I was hooked."

That spark set Conley on a path that would eventually take him to the trading desk of one of the world's largest asset management firms. But working with ultra-wealthy clients revealed something to him: the industry often left everyday investors behind. "At that firm, you couldn't even open an account unless you had $5 million," he says. "I realized I was losing touch with the common man, and that didn't sit right with me."

This was the turning point. Conley left the corporate investment world to build ZenInvestor NFP. His mission was simple but powerful: to bring financial literacy, investment education, and accessible strategies to people who didn't have millions to their names. "If someone only has $100,000, they don't show up on the radar of traditional firms," he explains. "But that doesn't mean they shouldn't have access to sound advice and education."

For over four decades, Conley has worked with investors across the spectrum, from 25-year-olds just starting to 75-year-olds seeking retirement security. What sets him apart is his approach: listening first. "I think I'm a better listener than most," he says. "I like to let people tell their stories so I can map out where they are in the investment process."

That patience, combined with his talent for picking stocks and teaching, has earned him lasting trust. Testimonials often come from people who had tried stockbrokers, financial planners, and advisors but still felt lost. With Conley, they found not only education but a sense of empowerment. "I have always believed that an uninformed investor is vulnerable," he says. "My role is to give people the tools and insight to protect themselves."

Conley calls himself a "student of the market." Even with his 44 years of experience, he emphasizes that there is always more to learn. "I never stop learning. I have what I call a white belt mentality. No matter how experienced I am, I stay open to new lessons and new ways of looking at the market."

Technology has transformed investing since Conley first studied stock tables in print. Today, anyone with a smartphone can access trading apps and platforms. He sees this as both an opportunity and a risk. "It's a good thing that access is easier. Zero commissions and broad choice are positives," he explains. "But without structure and discipline, it's dangerous. That's why I encourage people, especially younger investors, to slow down and take baby steps."

For Conley, those "baby steps" begin with an investment policy statement, a simple document outlining goals, principles, and decision-making rules. "If I can get someone to take the time to write out their investment policy statement, I know they are starting the right way," he says.

At the core of his work is the belief that investing is not just about growing wealth but about fostering confidence. "People think it's too late to start, but it's not," Conley emphasizes. "Whether you are 25 or 75, you can learn to make sound decisions and build a secure future."

As ZenInvestor NFP grows, Conley's focus remains steady: education, empowerment, and accessibility. His ultimate goal is to expand his reach, build his community, and bring thousands more into the fold of financial literacy. "I want to increase my list and reach more people," he says. "Because the more people who understand the market, the fewer who can be taken advantage of."

Conley's story is one of lifelong dedication, not just to mastering markets but to helping others navigate them with clarity and confidence. His path may have started with a $500 investment at age ten, but its value has grown into something far greater: a mission to transform how everyday people engage with money.