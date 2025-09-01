China will showcase a range of new weapons during a vast military parade on Wednesday, in a show of strength that is being seen as a challenge to US military dominance.

Military experts have been analysing social media photos and footage from several recent rehearsals, which have shown anti-ship missiles, cutting-edge underwater drones, anti-missile systems, and more tech that could pass by Beijing's Tiananmen Square on September 3.

While officials have kept secret the list of hardware to be displayed in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, many military enthusiasts have already spotted significant new systems, including what is rumoured to be a gigantic laser weapon.

The military has said all the equipment presented is domestically produced and "in active duty".

Four new anti-ship missiles several metres long have been seen: the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20. "YJ" is short for "Ying Ji", which means "eagle attack" in Chinese.

These missiles can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels. The YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models could be hypersonic, meaning they can fly at least five times the speed of sound.

"China must develop powerful anti-ship and anti-aircraft carrier capabilities to prevent the United States from posing a serious threat to China's national security," Song Zhongping, a military commentator and former Chinese army instructor, told AFP, referring to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Two new, extra-large torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicles have been spotted during the rehearsals.

The first, labelled "AJX002", is 18 to 20 metres (59-66 feet) long, according to the website Naval News. The second was hidden under a tarpaulin.

While China still lags behind the United States in surface naval power, according to Naval News, it has the world's largest programme of "extra large uncrewed underwater vehicles" (XLUUVs) -- with at least five types already in the water.

Still shrouded in mystery, the HQ-29 is described by some Chinese analysts as a "satellite hunter" capable of intercepting missiles at an altitude of 500 kilometres (310 miles), outside the Earth's atmosphere, as well as satellites in low orbit.

Mounted on a wheeled vehicle, the system features two missile containers, each approximately 1.5 metres in diameter.

Its capabilities could make it China's most advanced interception system to date and one of the most powerful in the world.

A huge rectangular vehicle in camouflage colours covered with a tarpaulin could be a defence system capable of shooting down missiles and drones using a powerful laser, according to the South China Morning Post daily.

The X account "Zhao DaShuai", which is linked to the Chinese military, claims it is the "most powerful laser air defence system in the world".

Intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the ultimate symbols of power, are expected to feature prominently in the parade.

"China will showcase a new generation of nuclear weapons," analyst Song Zhongping told AFP.

Nuclear weapons, like the other hardware which will be displayed during the parade, "will help equalise the military power balance between China and the US", he said.

Next-generation vehicles have been spotted in recent days, notably a new tank -- slightly smaller than the Type 99A main battle tank, reportedly in service since 2011.

If this and the other equipment displayed on September 3 is indeed produced domestically and in service, as China claims, then the armed forces "have undergone a significant upgrade vis-a-vis other major advanced militaries around the world", said James Char, a professor specialising in the Chinese military at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

"However, we won't be able to assess the actual capabilities of all the weapons and equipment under this ceremonial (and non-operational) setting," he added.