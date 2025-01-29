To say that artificial intelligence (AI) has become vital to business workflows might be an understatement. Many companies today rely on AI to create marketing copy, draft emails, create reports, and more, taking advantage of its speed and efficiency. Given the degree to which businesses lean on AI, the question lingers: Can AI truly grasp the nuances of communication?

Elizabeth "Liz" Danziger, founder and president of Worktalk Communications Consulting, argues that AI hasn't completely solved businesses' writing problems. Yes, it's undeniable that this technology excels at surface-level tasks such as proofreading or generating ideas. However, it can't replicate human intuition or strategic thinking. Acknowledging this, she applies her framework called "The Three P's" to help professionals improve their business communication.

Statistics reveal how AI adoption in business communication is accelerating. Approximately 70% of companies are using or experimenting with AI for primary use cases such as customer communication. Many use ChatGPT or Jasper AI to produce output rapidly at reduced costs. The benefits are vast; this is why Liz believes businesses can leverage AI as a tool. However, she emphasizes that individuals must continue developing skills that AI can't replicate. If they don't, organizations are likely to struggle when competing against businesses that continue to develop their human edge.

Liz can attest to this, as she has helped numerous businesses and professional service firms improve their written communication. After pursuing a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Pomona College in Claremont, California, she started her career as a freelance writer. She later attended UCLA's Anderson School of business. Now, Liz is a highly acclaimed author of four books, including Get to the Point!, a business writing guide originally published by Random House. In addition, she serves as a columnist for Inc.com. Her articles have also appeared in Harvard Business Review.

This extensive writing experience differentiates Liz from others in the field, who mostly have a background in organizational development. Moreover, it has given her an all-encompassing perspective on the challenges of written communication. Through a unique lens, she assists clients in increasing their productivity, building their brand, and boosting their sales.

Nearly forty years of being a communication expert has enabled Liz to identify three essential writing tasks that AI can't perform. First, AI can't determine the intentions behind a document. AI is a tool: it needs a human to set it on its course. That means that even companies that rely on AI need staff members who are skilled communicators. Liz stresses that writing begins with understanding the purpose of your communication. What a piece of writing is for, what it's meant to accomplish, is something only a human being can choose.

Secondly, although AI can mimic styles, it produces writing that feels unnatural. "AI will never give you a consistent, authentic voice, at least for now," Liz emphasizes. This can damage customer relationships. Lastly, AI can't predict objections and comprehend context. "Writing is more than just stringing words together," she says. "It's the thought and strategy behind a text that makes writing effective."

Liz developed the Three P's framework (Purpose, Person, and Point) to help individuals fill the gaps AI can't. Purpose reflects the intention of the message. It guides the writing process toward a specific objective. In business documents, the goal is usually to inform, request, or persuade.

The founder encourages writers to begin with the end in mind, inspired by the second habit author Stephen Covey discussed in his book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. She urges them to ask themselves: "What should the reader do after reading this? Is the document intended to prompt action or simply provide information?"

Person pertains to understanding the audience. Liz believes that a writer must comprehend the audience's needs, questions, and emotional triggers to communicate effectively. This means tailoring language to the reader's expertise level and interests. For example, it's best to use technical terms when addressing a chief technology officer. When talking to a chief executive officer, however, using words that focus on outcomes might work better.

Point, the third aspect, is the essential message the document conveys. The audience may struggle to understand the writer's intent without it. Liz shares an analogy: "If the Purpose sets the direction and the target is the Person, the Point is the arrow itself."

Overall, effective communication hinges on authenticity. Writers who communicate with sincerity and purpose build stronger connections with their audience. "Authenticity is what creates trust between the writer and the reader. Now that we live in an age where AI-generated content risks breaking this trust, authenticity is what gives businesses a competitive advantage," Liz remarks.

AI-generated content might appear adequate at first. It's fluent and functional, after all. "But it doesn't make a business win," says Liz. She argues that allowing AI to fully take over writing tasks can normalize mediocrity.

Liz frequently hears from business leaders who trust their AI tools to handle communication tasks because they're confident that their language models (LMs) are well-trained. She warns that overly relying on AI can dilute a company's brand and damage its credibility—a valid claim, given that AI tends to create generic, impersonal communication that doesn't resonate with customers and stakeholders.

Poor writing costs businesses nearly $400 billion annually. What are the repercussions? Unclear internal communication leads to employee disengagement and turnover. It also affects productivity, sales, and relationships. A single customer service email that lacks clarity and empathy can drive customers away. In high-risk industries like transportation or healthcare, vague instructions can lead to accidents and liability issues.

"AI can be a helpful intermediate step, especially for those who have limited writing skills, but it should never be the final word," Liz notes. The expert shares an instance when she trained a company's customer service team and reviewed their writing samples. A customer reported receiving the wrong merchandise, and instead of addressing the problem empathetically, the representative responded with a terse email containing only a new order number. In this instance, AI might have generated a more polished response. But only a human's oversight could ensure that the tone was appropriate.

Danziger established Worktalk to help businesses improve their written communication. The company offers customized training programs, webinars, and coaching services that cover business writing, email effectiveness, technical writing, persuasive writing, leadership communication, and more. Today, in a team-driven environment, soft skills such as communication are the lifeblood of organizational effectiveness. Good writers elevate organizations by creating clear, empathetic, and purpose-driven messages.

Ultimately, writing with clarity, strategy, and authenticity is even more crucial today than in previous decades. AI can streamline tasks and offer valuable assistance, but it can't replace the nuanced human judgment needed for meaningful communication. Elizabeth Danziger's insights, as well as her Three P's framework, provide businesses an edge in building trust, enhancing reputation, and strengthening connections with their employees and customers.