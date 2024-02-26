Sweden's bid to join NATO has received roaring approval from Hungary's parliament, marking a huge milestone in the Nordic nation's journey toward alliance membership and dealing a geopolitical setback to Russian President Vladimir Putin. After nearly two years of intense negotiations, the Hungarian parliament vigorously endorsed Sweden's accession, with just six members out of 194 voting against it.

The final approval from Hungary was critical for Sweden's NATO aspirations, with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's visit to Budapest and discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paving the way for a positive outcome. The agreement included Hungary's acquisition of four Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, highlighting the collaborative defense and security efforts between the two nations.

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcome, Prime Minister Kristersson emphasized the historic significance of the moment, affirming Sweden's readiness to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security as a NATO member. Formal accession to the alliance will occur after Sweden submits its instrument of accession to the United States government, which serves as the depository of the North Atlantic Treaty.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Sweden's impending membership, recognizing it as a strong factor for the alliance, which will now encompass 32 countries. However, the timing of Sweden's accession amidst escalating tensions with Russia adds a layer of complexity to geopolitical dynamics.

Russia's aggressive actions, including its war against Ukraine, have worsened the sense of insecurity among neighboring countries, prompting Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-standing policy of non-alignment and seek NATO membership. The decision to join the alliance underscores their commitment to collective defense and solidarity with Western democracies.

Despite NATO's open-door policy, which allows for the inclusion of new members, the accession process can be subject to diplomatic challenges. Hungary and Turkey's initial reluctance to endorse Sweden's membership raised concerns within the alliance, with issues ranging from accusations of leniency towards terrorist organizations to disputes over adherence to EU standards.

However, diplomatic efforts and concessions ultimately led to Hungary's endorsement of Sweden's NATO membership, signaling a convergence of interests within the alliance. Concerns about Hungary's alignment with Putin's Russia have been tempered by recent gestures towards EU foreign policy objectives, including the resolution of funding disputes with Ukraine.