KEY POINTS Three varieties of the braided pretzel product are affected

The products were distributed in eight states including Kansas and Wisconsin

No illnesses related to the recalled products have so far been reported

A company is recalling certain Hy-Vee branded pretzels because they may contain an undeclared allergen. Affected customers may opt to get a refund.

The problem was discovered through a customer complaint, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement. The affected products were reportedly found to be placed in packaging not declaring the presence of milk, which is considered to be among the nine major food allergens.

These major food allergens have specific labeling requirements that are enforced to make it easier for those who have allergies to determine and avoid the products that contain them. Prior to the addition of sesame as the ninth major food allergen this year, the eight other allergens (milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans) were reportedly behind a whopping 90% of food allergies and serious allergic reactions in the U.S.

"Food allergic reactions vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock," the FDA noted.

Avoiding the allergen one is allergic to is still the most effective way to manage the condition. In the case of milk, the ingredient can be present even in products that one may not think would have it, such as canned tuna, sausage and other such non-dairy products.

So far, no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported.

Three flavors of the Hy-Vee branded pretzel product are affected by the recall.

The Hy-Vee Brand Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels with UPC 75450-24309 have a lot code of D2162022 and a "best by" date of Aug. 9, 2023, or a lot code of D3332022 and a "best by" date of Dec. 1, 2023.

The Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels included in the issuance, on the other hand, have a UPC of 75450-24308, lot code of D2562022 and a "best by" date of Sept. 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the affected Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels have a UPC of 75450-27706, a lot code of D3252022 and a "best by" date of Nov. 29, 2023.

Hy-Vee Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Pretzels https://t.co/W0tqH1k0CF pic.twitter.com/DXbwVSGZQY — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 18, 2023

These come in 10-ounce (284-gram) poly bags, with the codes being on the back of the pack. The products were sold through retail stores in eight states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Those who find that they are in possession of a recalled product are being advised not to eat it. Instead, they may take it back to where they bought it to get a refund.

Those with questions may contact the company at 1-800-446-2779.