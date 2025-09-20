One of sport's fiercest rivalries explodes back to life Friday as the Ryder Cup tees off at Bethpage Black, where Scottie Scheffler's United States take on Rory McIlroy's Europe under the glare of US President Donald Trump and the roar of a New York crowd.

A biennial duel with a long history of combustibility is likely to be given another jolt of intensity with Trump's presence for the opening day while raucous home fans are expected to deliver both deafening support and merciless heckling.

"We all know it's going to be very difficult and you're not just playing 12 American golfers. You're also trying to get past the crowd," second-ranked McIlroy said.

"That's something definitely that we're going to have to overcome."

The Americans, meanwhile, are counting on the extra energy boost.

"I'm looking forward to not just New York crowd but whole USA crowd really bringing it," US star Collin Morikawa said. "It helps. Hopefully we can use that extra energy to sway a couple matches."

Holders Europe have faced tense times in prior US Ryder Cups. Gamesmanship flared at "The War on the Shore" in 1991 at Kiawah Island, when the Americans won 14.5-13.5 for their first victory in eight years.

Tensions boiled over again at "The Battle of Brookline" in 1999 when the US team overcame a 10-6 Europe lead on the final day to win 14.5-13.5, with fans barracking Europe players and Americans dancing in a premature victory celebration Sunday on the 17th green, a rowdy display seen as a bitter violation of sportsmanship.

"It'll be heavily sided for the US team but it'll still be a fun atmosphere," England's Tyrrell Hatton said. "I'd like to think they're still going to be respectful and we'll go from there."

New York fans have some wild history. They savagely taunted Garcia for waggling on tee shots at the 2002 US Open and cheered Tiger Woods as he exited a portable bathroom.

"New York fans are extremely passionate," US captain Keegan Bradley said. "That multiplies when you're wearing your country's flag on your chest and even more when you're playing on their course."

Add Trump to the mix and Europe will have a unique high-stress challenge.

"We're all expecting the crowds and the energy and the environment to be very loud, be very spirited. I think he'll add to that," Donald said of Trump. "It's something we've been expecting... and we'll be ready for it."

Donald has given his players virtual reality equipment so they can practice with noises and insults hurled by the more partisan US fans.

"It's just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise," McIlroy said. "That's the stuff that we're going to have to deal with so it's better to try to de-sensitize yourself as much as possible before you get in there."

McIlroy, who won the Masters in April to complete a career Grand Slam, knows the real atmosphere can't be duplicated.

"We're doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what it's going to feel like on Friday, but nothing can really prepare you until you're actually in that," McIlroy said.

"You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we've been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it's real and we just have to deal with whatever is given."

Europe veteran Justin Rose expects US fans will do all they can to impact the outcome.

"We don't know exactly the environment at Bethpage other than it's going to be something we've never faced before and so it's hard to prepare for that," England's Rose said. "You just have to do it.

"It's not personal. They're out there to help their team win and that's the beauty of the Ryder Cup. Collectively, they feel like, we can influence the outcome of this event and that's (their) job and fair play. That's what it's all about. It's us versus them, red versus blue, a classic sporting clash."

The Americans boast 12 of the world's 23 top-ranked players led by number one Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner whose six 2025 titles include his first PGA Championship and British Open trophies.

"I'm as prepared as possible for the Ryder Cup and we're all excited to get started," Scheffler said. "Playing for your country makes it special."

The US squad needs 14.5 points to win the Cup. Europe, winners in 10 of the past 14 meetings, need only 14 of 28 points to retain the trophy.

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-15 with two drawn but Europe lead 12-9 with one drawn since their team was expanded beyond Britain and Ireland in 1979.

The format includes four morning foursomes (alternate shot) matches and four afternoon four-ball (best ball) matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding Sunday afternoon singles matches.