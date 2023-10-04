KEY POINTS Police conducted raids in the offices and homes of journalists associated with NewsClick

Raids conducted in the offices and homes of journalists associated with the Indian online news portal NewsClick have led to the arrests of the website's founder and his colleague.

New Delhi Police conducted the raids Tuesday and detained some journalists associated with NewsClick, which is under investigation over allegations of receiving funds from China.

NewsClick's founder and editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, and its human resources chief, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested late Tuesday. They were sent to seven days of police remand Wednesday, officials said.

The investigation into NewsClick began in August after a New York Times report alleged that the news portal was part of a global network that received funds from millionaire and tech mogul Neville Roy Singham.

The NYT report, published on Aug. 10, said the network works to spread Chinese propaganda and that NewsClick "sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points."

"Regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out today in connection with a UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] case registered with special cell, so far, two accused, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty have been arrested," police said.

"A total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at premises, nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay and digital devices, documents etc. have been seized or collected for examination," it added.

Reports about the arrests triggered an uproar in India as many saw the raids as an attack on press freedom.

NewsClick is widely seen as one of India's few independent news outlets that was willing to question Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.

The raids were conducted under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which opponents of the government see as a means to muzzle dissenting voices because the anti-terror law makes it almost impossible to get bail.

The Press Club of India expressed "solidarity with the journalists" and demanded "the government to come out with details." The nonprofit Editors Guild of India said it was worried that the intention of raids was to "create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws."

The NewsClick-related raids are not about freedom of speech but about the sovereignty of India, local outlet India Today quoted a person close to the government as saying.

"The manner of routing of funds and transfer clearly points out to electronic evidence. A large sum of money has been transferred electronically and has been routed further into the system. Payouts have been made to so-called journalist to spread Chinese propaganda. At this stage it is important to secure the evidence and to go to the root of the matter," the source added.