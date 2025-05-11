Residents of the town in Indian-administered Kashmir worst hit by the deadliest fighting in decades with Pakistan trickled back on Sunday, a day after a surprise truce.

Over 60 people died in days of days of missile, drone and artillery attacks that came close to all-out war until the ceasefire, which was holding on Sunday despite early alleged violations.

Most of the dead were civilians and the majority Pakistanis.

On the Indian side, Poonch on the Indian-run part of divided Kashmir bore the brunt, with at least 12 people killed at 49 injured, according to officials.

They included 12-year-old Zian Khan and his twin sister Urwa Fatima, hit by an artillery shell on Wednesday as their parents tried to leave the town.

The majority of the 60,000-strong population fled in cars, on buses and even on foot, leaving only a few thousand to brave it out.

Tariq Ahmad arrived back on Sunday bringing back 20 people in his bus as signs of life and activity returned to Poonch's streets.

"Most who fled are still afraid and will wait and watch to see if this agreement holds," the 26-year-old driver told AFP at the main bus terminal.

"Luckily, I managed to pick up 20 people from nearby villages who wanted to check if their homes and belongings survived the intense Pakistani shelling."

Poonch lies about 145 miles (230 kilometres) from Jammu, the second largest city in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Hazoor Sheikh, 46, who runs a store in the main market, was one of the first few people to reopen his shop.

"Finally, after days, we could sleep peacefully," he said.

"It is not just me or my family but everyone around finally had a smile yesterday," he added.

"I nervously returned a short while back to check on my shop," 40-year-old Mushtaq Qureshi said.

"Our families and neighbours were all separated as people fled to villages or relatives' homes for safety. But we are happy to be back today and to see each other again," he said.

Qureshi had left his home with about 20 relatives.

"Buildings around our neighbourhood were hit but luckily nothing has happened to my home," he said.

Rita Sharma, 51, said she was really looking forward to seeing five children from her extended whom she had sent away for safety.

"They were the first to call yesterday after the (ceasefire) announcement and declared that they'd be back home by Sunday evening," she said.

"We hope it stays peaceful."

Hotel manager Subhash Chandar Raina also stayed put despite "the worst shelling in years".

"I feel sorry for those who've lost lives and belongings but thank God for allowing us to return to our normal lives after the worst phase in the region for years," the 53-year-old said.

Raina was one of only two hotel staff who stayed back as they felt travelling "was risky".

Abdul Razzak, 50, remembers fleeing with four children and two other relatives on two motorbikes with nothing but their clothes.

"It was our worst nightmare... We've seen our people die around us, so none of us want a war," Razzak said.

Hafiz Mohammad Shah Bukhari, was sceptical.

"We are not entirely confident that this ceasefire agreement will hold, based on our experience over the years," the 49-year-old said.

"Every time India has agreed to such an agreement, Pakistan has ended up violating it... It's people like us, the frontier people, who end up suffering and losing everything."