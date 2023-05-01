KEY POINTS Roman Reigns will remain the undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the next months

Insiders claim WWE is pushing to record new names atop the record books

WWE chief content officer Triple H might have a master plan after all

Roman Reigns remains the undisputed WWE Universal Champion weeks after WrestleMania 39, and while the decision may have split the audience right down the middle, there appears to be a reason for WWE deciding not to pull the trigger then.

Jim Valley of the Wrestling Observer captured the attention of pro wrestling fans on Twitter after suggesting that Reigns' run with the titles will be much longer than initially believed and might even surpass Hulk Hogan's 1,474-day chokehold on the WWF Championship that began on January 23, 1984.

Andrew Zarian of the same outlet then went on to reveal that "WWE wants to update its history books and needs longer title reigns," hence why Reigns remains champion.

The pro wrestling giant has had many talents in the modern era setting new records across the board — recording a 483-day run with the Raw Tag Team Championships from August 23, 2015, to December 18, 2016, The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E) broke the long-standing record of 333 days set by Brian Kendrick and Paul London in the mid-2000s.

On the other side of the fence, the SmackDown Tag Team Championships record was set by The Usos at 622 days, holding the titles from July 18, 2021, to April 2, 2023, where they were beaten by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

Outside of the "Tribal Chief," Gunther's 324-day Intercontinental Championship run is expected to surpass that of Honky Tonk Man's 453-day record that he set in the late 1980s, and it only makes sense for him to do so as he has made the title prestigious once again.

As for Reigns, he is nearing surpassing Pedro Morales' 1,027 days with the WWWF Championship and Bruno Sammartino's second-longest title reign at 1,237 days.

Reigns has already established himself as the top draw in the industry since turning heel, and it would only make sense for his run as the "Head of the Table" to be etched in the record books.

In the modern era, no one can touch the star power that heel Reigns brought to the table, and WWE is making sure that it gets its time in the limelight.

Having Cody Rhodes fail in his pursuit of the undisputed WWE Universal Championship may be a setback in the eyes of many, but if the grand plan of WWE chief content officer Triple H works out, whatever that plan may be, fans of both Rhodes and Reigns may be rewarded immensely.