Luxury SUVs hold significant importance due to their versatility and spaciousness. An SUV does not only mean you can ride in comfort, it also ensures your friends and family can have a taste of luxury. These vehicles offer ample cargo space, apart from coming equipped with advanced technology and safety features, making them ideal for families, adventurers, and commuters alike.

If you are an outdoor enthusiast or merely a person seeking a versatile vehicle, a luxury SUV is the best option for you.

10 best luxury SUVs

10.

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron ($49,800 - $62,200)

The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron retains its appeal with an attractive design, featuring helpful technology and providing ample passenger and cargo space, all at a competitive base price. New standard features include adaptive cruise control with lane centering and steering wheel paddles for adjusting regenerative braking force, enhancing safety and driving experience. However, the vehicle faces drawbacks such as a disappointing driving range and slower acceleration compared to some rivals, as well as less cargo room compared to its Sportback variant. Despite these limitations, the Q4 e-tron remains a compelling choice in the electric SUV market. As part of the first Q4 e-tron generation introduced in 2022, it signifies Audi's commitment to electrification and innovation.

9.

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge ($55,300 - $60,100)

The 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge continues to impress with its quick acceleration and enjoyable handling, providing a dynamic driving experience. Its quiet cabin and stylish design, both inside and out, contribute to a premium feel. However, challenges such as poor rearward visibility and a small cargo area may impact practicality for some drivers. Additionally, the vehicle falls short in terms of range and electrical efficiency compared to some competitors in its class. New for this model year, supporting Core and Plus trims debut, offering consumers more options to suit their preferences and needs.

8.

2024 Jaguar I-PACE ($72,000)

The 2024 Jaguar I-Pace starts at $72,000.



0-60 of 4.8 seconds



Battery: 90 kWh 388 V lithium-ion



Range: 235 miles is achievable on a fully charged battery.



The 2024 Jaguar I-Pace starts at $72,000.

0-60 of 4.8 seconds

Battery: 90 kWh 388 V lithium-ion

Range: 235 miles is achievable on a fully charged battery.

Charging: All current model years have DC fast charge up to 100 kW, enabling drivers to charge up to 80% in just under

The 2024 Jaguar I-PACE continues to deliver satisfying and immediate acceleration, paired with enjoyable steering and handling dynamics, ensuring an engaging driving experience. Its smooth ride quality enhances comfort for passengers on longer journeys. However, the modest range on a full charge and the perceived lack of power in the climate control system may be drawbacks for some drivers, especially in extreme weather conditions. Additionally, the absence of a full one-pedal driving mode might disappoint those seeking maximum regenerative braking functionality. New for this model year, the smooth grille shield no longer pretends to be a traditional grille, embracing a modern design aesthetic. Furthermore, unpopular options and packages have been dropped, streamlining the purchasing process for customers. As part of the first I-Pace generation introduced in 2019, it underscores Jaguar's commitment to take part in the electric vehicle market.

7.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e ($58,500 - $64,000)

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e debuts as an all-new electric luxury SUV, offering high levels of comfort and a spacious interior with ample cargo capacity, complemented by an attractive and well-built design. However, it faces drawbacks, such as range estimates that fall short compared to rivals in its class, and the absence of a one-pedal driving option may disappoint some drivers accustomed to such functionality. Additionally, the limited storage for personal items and its relatively high price point for the features provided may give pause to prospective buyers. Nonetheless, as Lexus's first venture into the electric SUV market, the RZ 450e marks an important milestone, showcasing the brand's commitment to electrification.

6.

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge ($53,550 - $59,500)

The 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge offers quick acceleration and enjoyable handling, combined with the practicality of an SUV body style, catering to drivers who value both performance and versatility. Its Google-based voice controls enhance convenience, while the well-insulated cabin ensures a quiet and comfortable ride. However, it falls short in terms of range compared to some rival EVs and exhibits below-average energy efficiency, which may be a concern for environmentally conscious consumers. The infotainment system, although equipped with helpful features, can be glitchy at times, affecting user experience. Additionally, the small cargo area may limit utility for hauling larger items. New for this model year is updated front and rear styling, adding a fresh look to the vehicle, along with a new eco-friendly Tailored Wool Blend upholstery option, appealing to those seeking sustainable materials.

5.

2023 Tesla Model X ($79,990 - $89,990)

The 2023 Tesla Model X continues to impress with its instant and powerful acceleration, coupled with an impressive electric range, making it a practical choice for those seeking both performance and efficiency. The availability of three-row seating adds versatility for larger families or groups. Furthermore, access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network ensures convenient long-distance travel. However, the finicky upward-swinging rear doors may impede functionality, and the vast windshield, while visually striking, may let in excessive sun and heat, potentially affecting comfort. Additionally, the absence of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto may disappoint some users seeking seamless smartphone integration. New for this model year is the return of a traditional round steering wheel as a no-cost option, offering a familiar touch for drivers. As part of the first Model X generation introduced in 2016, it reflects Tesla's ongoing commitment to sustainability in the electric SUV market.

4.

2023 Rivian R1S ($78,000 - $90,000)

The 2023 Rivian R1S stands out with its solid real-world range, even when equipped with all-terrain tires, and its genuine off-road capability, making it a versatile choice for adventurous drivers. Boasting ample space for both passengers and cargo, coupled with quick acceleration, it offers practicality and performance in one package. However, compared to other luxury EVs, its ride may feel firmer, and the in-car tech, though comprehensive, can be slow and lacks integration with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, potentially affecting connectivity. Additionally, while the driver aids offer assistance, they could benefit from refinement. New for this model year is the introduction of a performance version of the dual-motor powertrain with enhanced horsepower, along with the availability of the max battery pack later in the model year, further expanding options for consumers.

3.

2023 Tesla Model Y ($43,990 - $52,490)

The 2023 Tesla Model Y continues to impress with its ample range, delivering stunning acceleration, particularly from the Performance model, and benefiting from the convenience of Tesla's Supercharger network for long-distance travel. Its spacious seating and cargo area provide practicality for everyday use. However, the touchscreen-focused control interface may lead to driver distraction, and the absence of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration could be a drawback for some users seeking seamless connectivity. New for this model year is the debut of Tesla's 4680 battery cells with a standard-range model, enhancing performance and efficiency. It also underscores Tesla's commitment to pushing boundaries in electric vehicle technology and design.

2.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 ($65,850)

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 offers a luxurious and spacious cabin with exceptionally comfortable seating, coupled with an exceptional ride quality and a whisper-quiet interior, ensuring a serene driving experience. Boasting a generous set of driver assist features, it prioritizes safety and convenience. However, its high price may deter some buyers, especially considering its average range. Additionally, the smartphone integration lacks wireless capability, which may be a downside for tech-savvy consumers. New for this model year is the introduction of an all-electric version of the GV70, offering nearly the same cargo space as the gas-powered model and packing more than 400 horsepower.

1.

2024 BMW iX ($87,100 - $111,500)

The 2024 BMW iX continues to impress with its spacious and comfortable interior, boasting quick acceleration and a comprehensive suite of luxury features and driver aids. Its daring interior design sets it apart from the competition, offering a unique and upscale driving experience. However, navigating some on-screen controls may pose a challenge for users, and the absence of a third-row seating option limits its versatility. New for this model year, the battery preconditioning function can now be set independently, while certain xDrive50 options have been discontinued. As part of the first iX generation introduced in 2022, it represents BMW's commitment to innovative electric vehicles in the luxury segment.

Enjoy a luxurious ride

With the best luxury SUV, you are assured of comfort at every turn. Long drives will seem short, and driving around the city, will be easy. Having any of these absolutely awesome vehicles will make driving more enjoyable at any time of day.