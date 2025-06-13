Iran unleashed a fresh barrage of missile strikes on Israel, escalating tensions in an already volatile conflict. Missiles were launched from Tehran and Kermanshah, striking multiple locations across the country, including Tel Aviv, where significant damage and injuries were reported.

The strikes marked the fourth major wave of Iranian retaliation following earlier Israeli offensives. Israeli media showed scenes of destruction in central Tel Aviv, including a direct hit on a residential building. Air raid sirens echoed across Israeli cities, sending millions scrambling for shelter as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activated nationwide emergency protocols.

Explosions were also heard over East Jerusalem, while Iranian missiles streaked across the sky, contributing to the growing panic. Israeli air defenses responded swiftly, intercepting several incoming threats and continuing operations to neutralize further attacks.

At least 63 Israelis were reported injured, many by shrapnel, with several in critical condition. Emergency responders transported victims to hospitals including Sheba, Beilinson, and Ichilov in Tel Aviv, where medical teams worked urgently to treat the wounded.

In response, Israel launched counterstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting key sites such as the Natanz nuclear facility, military installations in Tehran, and other strategic locations. These strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The Israeli government responded with urgency. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz declared a state of emergency, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that military operations would continue until Iran's threat was neutralized.

In Tehran, the tone was defiant. Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed it had targeted Israeli military sites, and President Masoud Pezeshkiyan pledged that Iran would continue its retaliatory campaign as long as Israeli attacks persisted.

With both nations exchanging fire and rhetoric, the prospect of a broader regional war looms large. The situation remains highly unstable, with no signs of diplomatic resolution on the horizon.