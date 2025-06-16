Israeli forces celebrated the death of a Palestinian man in Gaza they declared a "terrorist," only for journalists to discover he had been a man with cerebral palsy and special needs.

Muhammad al-Farra, a Palestinian man who had lost his father and four sisters since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, was killed by an Israeli attack in May while walking to his home in the Satar neighborhood of Khan Yunis, a Haaretz investigation revealed.

On May 30, prominent Israeli journalist Amit Segal shared a video of al-Farra's death on Telegram with the caption "Gaza," a post that garnered thousands of Israeli flag reactions and likes. Al-Farra's sister, Heba al-Farra, who survived the same attack, later identified her brother in the footage.

This is just so, so heartbreaking. The man in this video is named Mohammad al-Farra from Khan Younis. He is a man with special needs. He was returning to their house as seen in the photo. His sister is Heba al-Farra, a chef known for her videos on TikTok (she has over 800k… https://t.co/Q8pP2Vp79t pic.twitter.com/P5zdsmQ2Gj — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) June 1, 2025

"It didn't matter who the person was – only that he was from Gaza and the people who killed him were Israeli," wrote Mosab Abu Toha, a Pulitzer Prize–winning Palestinian writer.

"There's no further detail because our lives in Gaza don't matter," Abu Toha continued. "I look at that footage – the way this man walked shows he was starving for days. Why the hell would you kill him with a missile? A missile, for one man? Why kill him at all?"

The occupation military labeled Muhammad al-Farra a “terrorist” before killing him in a targeted strike in #Gaza. However, an investigation by Haaretz revealed that al-Farra was a disabled civilian with cerebral palsy. He required constant care and could not walk or speak.… pic.twitter.com/86vlgtzdhV — فـــهــ ـد (@fahadq801) June 13, 2025

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) defended al-Farra's murder by claiming he was "identified as a terrorist observing our forces and moving between buildings used for terrorist activity."

"The IDF operates to minimize harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the laws of war and makes significant efforts to take precautions prior to attacks," the military said in a statement.

According to Haaretz, al-Farra's family said Israeli forces prevented them from retrieving his body "for several hours."

Originally published on Latin Times