Israel Warns US 'Limited' Ground Invasion of Lebanon is Imminent: Report
The IDF has killed several Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in recent days
Israel has reportedly informed the Biden administration that a "limited invasion of southern Lebanon could start at any moment.
It has been mounting increasing air attacks on Hezbollah and Hamas leadership in Lebanon in recent days.
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah was among those killed but the group's acting leader vowed Monday that it would continue to fight Israel.
An unnamed U.S. official said Israel appears to be readying for the forces to push across the border, the Washington Post reported.
President Biden was giving an update about the federal response to Hurricane Helene on Monday morning when he was about whether he was aware of the possible ground invasion.
"I'm more aware than you might know," Biden said before reiterating his goal of a cease-fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
