Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US House Passes Resolution Reaffirming Israel's Right To Exist; 12 Hostages Freed
KEY POINTS
- The White House hopes two American women hostages can be freed Wednesday
- Two more Thais were released Tuesday after a Thai-Muslim group said it held direct talks with Hamas
- Netanyahu meets security cabinet amid ceasefire extension
The Israel-Hamas war is on its 54th day, and Hamas has so far freed a dozen hostages. However, none of them are Americans. White House expressed hope that U.S. nationals can be freed Wednesday.
Under the extended ceasefire agreement, Israel freed 30 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. The bus carrying some of the released Palestinians has since arrived in the West Bank.
The truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for two more days, but the international community is pressing the warring sides to extend the ceasefire further so more hostages can be freed and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip can be sustained.
- Some of the 10 Israelis freed Tuesday hold dual citizenship
- Hamas says ready for "comprehensive or partial" ceasefire deal
- Freed 12-year-old hostage's aunt says Hamas forced child to watch Oct. 7 "horrific" footage
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting Tuesday night with the security cabinet in Tel Aviv after he vowed that the war would resume after the ceasefire. He said Israel would win because it had no choice but to eliminate Hamas so Israelis and Palestinians alike could achieve peace.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to make arrests across the West Bank and other nearby communities as local media reported some gunfire exchanges between Israeli troops and militants Tuesday.
More than 200 people were abducted from Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided several communities and killed over a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals. The surprise attack stems from longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that U.S. President Joe Biden said would be resolved through a two-state solution.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution to reaffirm "the State of Israel's Right to Exist," with only one member voting against it.
Hamas says it's ready for a ceasefire deal that may include the release of soldiers: official
Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said Tuesday that the militant group was "striving to extend the truce" by using its available cards, adding that it was in regular communication with Qatar and Egypt amid efforts "by other countries" to pile pressure for a ceasefire, as per CNN.
While there are "so far" no talks regarding the release of captive Israeli soldiers, he said Hamas was open "to achieve a comprehensive or partial" truce deal.
"The comprehensive deal relates to the military (captives) in exchange for the release of all Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons, or it may be a partial (deal) related to civilians, and this will be subject to the negotiations," Hamad said in a statement.
His comments came after the warring sides agreed to extend its existing ceasefire deal for two more days to facilitate the hostage-prisoner exchange.
House of Representatives overwhelmingly passes resolution reaffirming Israel's right to exist
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday at 412-1. It reaffirms the State of Israel's right to exist.
Only one representative, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the resolution introduced by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., while Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted "present," which basically means she is not contributing to the passage or failure of the resolution.
Aside from reaffirming Israel's right to existence, the resolution also:
- Recognizes the denial of Israel's right to exist as "a form of anti-Semitism"
- Rejects calls for Israel to be destroyed, and
- Condemns the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks against Israel
Lawler said he is "proud that 210 Republicans and 202 Democrats set aside our differences and came together to show support for our closest ally in the Middle East."
Thai foreign minister welcomes 2 freed hostages
Thailand's foreign minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, welcomed the two Thai nationals freed by Hamas Tuesday when they arrived at Al Shamir Medical Center in Israel. They are expected to return home to Thailand "soon," Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) wrote on X.
White House 'hopeful' Americans will be released Wednesday
The White House said it is hoping the two American women, who were expected to be among the first batch of 50 hostages to be freed by Hamas, can finally return home.
"No Americans, unfortunately, got out today. But we're hopeful. You know, tomorrow is another day. And we certainly hope that we can see some more Americans out," National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing Tuesday.
Kirby further noted that the Biden administration is "in favor" of the ceasefire deal being extended beyond the six-day stretch.
12 hostages released Tuesday
A total of 12 hostages were freed by Hamas Tuesday, the IDF and Netanyahu's office confirmed. Ten of the freed hostages are Israeli and two are Thai nationals. Some of the Israelis hold dual citizenship, as per the Israeli government.
Their families have been informed, and the IDF said the returning hostages underwent initial medical evaluation.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Biden Creates Council, Announces Measures To Strengthen Supply Chain
-
Rare Survey Details How Gazans Wary Of Hamas Before Israel Attack
-
UAE Sought To Use COP28 To Advance Oil Deals: Report
-
Families Of Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Victims Call For New Search
-
Gangs, Extortion In Bangladesh Camps Driving Rohingya Sea Exodus
-
Heat, Disease, Air Pollution: How Climate Change Impacts Health
-
Booming Migrant Charter Flights To Nicaragua Prompt US Crackdown
-
Young Rohingya Leave Bangladesh Camps For University Dream
-
Dollar Weakens Further As Rate Cut Bets Build, But Equities Mixed
-
Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US House Passes Resolution Reaffirming Israel's Right To Exist; 12 Hostages Freed
-
Liverpool Set To Clinch Place In Europa League Knockouts