Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is on its 54th day, and Hamas has so far freed a dozen hostages. However, none of them are Americans. White House expressed hope that U.S. nationals can be freed Wednesday.

Under the extended ceasefire agreement, Israel freed 30 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. The bus carrying some of the released Palestinians has since arrived in the West Bank.

The truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for two more days, but the international community is pressing the warring sides to extend the ceasefire further so more hostages can be freed and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip can be sustained.

Some of the 10 Israelis freed Tuesday hold dual citizenship

Hamas says ready for "comprehensive or partial" ceasefire deal

Freed 12-year-old hostage's aunt says Hamas forced child to watch Oct. 7 "horrific" footage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting Tuesday night with the security cabinet in Tel Aviv after he vowed that the war would resume after the ceasefire. He said Israel would win because it had no choice but to eliminate Hamas so Israelis and Palestinians alike could achieve peace.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to make arrests across the West Bank and other nearby communities as local media reported some gunfire exchanges between Israeli troops and militants Tuesday.

More than 200 people were abducted from Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided several communities and killed over a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals. The surprise attack stems from longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that U.S. President Joe Biden said would be resolved through a two-state solution.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution to reaffirm "the State of Israel's Right to Exist," with only one member voting against it.