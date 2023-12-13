Live Updates

On the 69th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza suffered another hard blow after Israel confirmed the deaths of two more hostages while in Hamas captivity.

Washington has reportedly delayed selling thousands of U.S.-made rifles to Israel over fears related to the ongoing violence in the West Bank.

Intense fighting continues across the Gaza Strip after Israel suffered its biggest personnel loss in a single operation during a multi-round ambush by Hamas in the northern Gaza neighborhood of Shuja'iyya.

Hamas leader and chief of the Palestinian terror group's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh warned Wednesday that a future being planned for Gaza without Hamas is a delusion.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that the Israeli army will continue fighting "to the end" until Hamas is destroyed even amid continuing pressure from the international community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with the families of Americans abducted by Hamas who are still being held in the Gaza Strip along with more than 130 other hostages.

The war that started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed more than 1,200 people stems from longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that have drawn attacks targeting Israel from Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.