Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Biden Says Israel To Open 2 Gaza Evacuation Corridors During Battle Pauses
KEY POINTS
- The IDF claimed to have been opening one evacuation corridor in Gaza's main highway in the past five days
- The White House said there won't be military operations during the four-hour pauses
- An unidentified drone hit a civilian facility in Eilat, as per IDF
On the 35th day of the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government agreed to open two humanitarian corridors for evacuating northern Gaza residents, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday.
The corridors will be opened during four-hour pauses that Israel claimed to have implemented in the past days. However, based on footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), there appears to have been a single corridor that Israeli troops opened to allow Gazans to move south.
"We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause (and) that this process is starting today," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the pauses will not affect the Israeli army's military movements in Gaza.
The U.S. has been pushing for the increase of humanitarian supplies into the besieged enclave and Biden said he will "continue to advocate for civilian safety."
An unidentified drone hit a civilian building in Eilat, the IDF said Thursday. The announcement came after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed the downing of a U.S. Reaper drone off of Yemen on Wednesday.
Longstanding Israel-Hamas tensions blew up after Hamas operatives launched a massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting more than 200 hostages that are still being held in Gaza more than a month after the war started. The fighting has drawn attacks against Israel from other Iran-backed militant groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Meta To Require Political Ads Reveal AI Altered Images
-
Fossil Fuel Plans By Producing Nations Threaten Global Climate Goals: UN
-
Mystery Deepens As Yet Another Tech CEO Disappears In China
-
Paris Business District Looks To Students To Replace Workers
-
Hottest October Globally Marks Fifth Record-shattering Month
-
China Owed More Than $1 Trillion In Belt And Road Debt: Report
-
US Supreme Court To Weigh Whether Abusers Have Right To Own Guns
-
UK's Sunak Makes Pre-election Pitch In First King's Speech Since 1951
-
Broad Push, Narrow Achievements From US On Gaza War
-
Corporations Fall Short On Implementing Green Agendas: Report
-
Elon Musk Says His Companies Will Never 'Create A Crypto Token'