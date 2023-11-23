KEY POINTS

  • Hamas is expected to release more than a dozen hostages Friday afternoon
  • Iran reportedly mediated a separate 'unconditional' hostage deal between the Thai government and Hamas
  • Netanyahu has said the war will resume after the ceasefire
  • The IDF has 'forbidden' residents from moving from the southern to the northern Gaza Strip
Live Updates
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks outside the walls of the old city of Jerusalem, on which are projected pictures of the hostages abducted by Palestinian militants on the October 7 attack and held in the Gaza Strip
For the first time since the Israel-Hamas war started, a four-day truce will begin in Gaza and more than a dozen hostages are expected to be freed on the first day of the ceasefire. AFP

It's the 49th day of the Israel-Hamas war, and the ceasefire agreement that includes the release of 50 hostages being held by Hamas will finally begin following a one-day delay and weeks of stalled negotiations.

  • Qatar, a mediator alongside Egypt in the ceasefire-hostage deal, announced Thursday that the truce will begin at 7 a.m. Friday local time (12 a.m. ET). Hamas is expected to free 13 women and children at 4 p.m. Friday local time.
  • As part of the agreement, Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons will also be released, but the exact number to be freed on Friday is still unclear.
  • A separate Thailand-Hamas agreement will reportedly see the release of 23 Thai hostages.
  • Rocket sirens were heard in southern Israel minutes before the truce came into effect.
  • The IDF has forbidden movement from the south to the northern part of the Gaza Strip amid the ceasefire.
  • The Israel-Hamas four-day ceasefire has finally started.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel will resume the war once the ceasefire-hostage deal is upheld.

The much-anticipated truce came around seven weeks since Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than a thousand people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) started ground operations in the Gaza Strip late last month and said it has since destroyed hundreds of Hamas tunnel shafts.

Longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions blew up once the war started as supporters of the warring sides staged protests around the world. U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly reaffirmed his country's support for Israel while reminding its Middle Eastern ally to defend itself under international and humanitarian laws.

IDF forbids movement in northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army said movement within the northern Gaza Strip was "forbidden" as the area remains "a dangerous war zone" even with the temporary ceasefire.

While the IDF will continue to open a humanitarian corridor for evacuating northern residents to the south through the Salah Al-Din Road, "the movement of residents from the south of the Strip to the north will not be allowed in any way," said IDF spokesperson for Arab media Lt. Col Avichay Adraee, minutes before the truce came into effect.

Sirens sound in southern Israel minutes before truce begins

Rocket sirens are sounding in southern Israel, several minutes before the much-awaited four-day ceasefire in Gaza kicks off, local media reported.

Israeli army confirms arrest of Al-Shifa Hospital chief

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col Jonathan Conricus confirmed Friday that the "manager" of Al-Shifa's hospital has been arrested for questioning following Thursday reports from local media that Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the hospital's director.

He said Hamas used Gaza's largest medical complex "in the presence of medical staff." He added that the two hostages abducted on Oct. 7, were brought into the Al-Shifa and held at the facility "with knowledge of Shifa medical personnel."

Conricus clarified that the hospital's chief has not yet been indicted and was still being interrogated. "It is about high time that the world recognizes ... and say, yes, IDF was right, that Hamas had been using the hospital for military purposes, and this is a violation of humanitarian law," he said.

Israel's war cabinet meets after ceasefire start time announced

Israel's war cabinet, which comprises of Netanyahu, defense minister Yoav Gallant and minister without portfolio Benny Gantz, met Thursday night for a "security discussion" after Qatar announced the ceasefire's start time.

Commander of Hamas naval troops in Khan Yunis neutralized: IDF

Amar Abu Jalalah, commander of Hamas' naval forces in Khan Yunis, has been neutralized in Israeli air strikes Thursday, the IDF said. Jalalah was allegedly involved in sea attacks into Israel that the Israeli army thwarted.

23 Thai hostages to be released unconditionally: report

A separate agreement between Hamas and the Thai government will see the militant group freeing 23 Thai hostages "unconditionally," multiple outlets reported, citing pan-Arab news site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The deal was mediated by Iran, as per the report.

Thailand previously revealed that there are 25 Thai nationals believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

Goldberg-Polin was one of more than 200 people kidnapped by Hamas gunmen during the militant group's killing spree across southern Israel near the border with Gaza on October 7th that saw at least 1,400 killed
The first batch of more than a dozen hostages being held by Hamas will be freed Friday afternoon as part of the ceasefire agreement. AFP

Hamas to free 13 women and children: Qatar

The ceasefire in Gaza will begin 7 a.m. Friday local time, official spokesman of the Qatari foreign ministry Majed Al Ansari said Thursday.

As part of the truce agreement, the "first batch" of hostages, 13 women and children, will be released at 4 p.m. Friday local time, he added.

Netanyahu's office said it was in communication with the families of hostages, both for those who will be freed and those who will remain in Gaza, after it received "a first list of names" of hostages to be released. Israel did not publish the list.

