Live Updates

It's the 75th day of the Israel-Hamas war. The U.S. is reportedly discussing with its allies possible military actions to cripple the ability of Iran-backed Houthis to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea as more shipping companies announced re-routing or total cessation of movement in the area.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh will reportedly visit Egypt Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Gaza, marking a significant turnaround in events since the seven-day truce collapsed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has taken control of the Jabalia camp after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that "dozens" of Hamas members from the area were surrendering to Israeli troops.

A vote on Gaza has been delayed for a third day by the United Nations Security Council amid reported "intense" discussions after the U.S. expressed opposition to some wording on the draft resolution.

Over in Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to fire toward communities near the border, raising fears of an all-out war to break out during a critical time in the Israeli military's ground operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday to discuss escalating tensions initiated by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, particularly around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

When Hamas operatives raided Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,200 people, interest in the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict history spiked as supporters of both parties staged protests worldwide.

Meanwhile, Qatar, for the first time since the first ceasefire deal fell apart, said Tuesday that talks for a new hostage deal were progressing. The Israeli government and the White House have both reiterated their commitment to freeing the remaining 129 hostages – mostly men and captive soldiers.