Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US, Allies Reportedly Considering Military Strikes Against Houthis In Yemen
KEY POINTS
- Haniyeh will reportedly be accompanied to Cairo by a delegation of senior Hamas leaders
- US and allies reportedly planning potential military actions against Houthis
- Hamas ally PIJ has released video of two male hostages
It's the 75th day of the Israel-Hamas war. The U.S. is reportedly discussing with its allies possible military actions to cripple the ability of Iran-backed Houthis to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea as more shipping companies announced re-routing or total cessation of movement in the area.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh will reportedly visit Egypt Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Gaza, marking a significant turnaround in events since the seven-day truce collapsed.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has taken control of the Jabalia camp after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that "dozens" of Hamas members from the area were surrendering to Israeli troops.
A vote on Gaza has been delayed for a third day by the United Nations Security Council amid reported "intense" discussions after the U.S. expressed opposition to some wording on the draft resolution.
Over in Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to fire toward communities near the border, raising fears of an all-out war to break out during a critical time in the Israeli military's ground operations in Gaza.
Netanyahu spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday to discuss escalating tensions initiated by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, particularly around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
When Hamas operatives raided Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,200 people, interest in the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict history spiked as supporters of both parties staged protests worldwide.
Meanwhile, Qatar, for the first time since the first ceasefire deal fell apart, said Tuesday that talks for a new hostage deal were progressing. The Israeli government and the White House have both reiterated their commitment to freeing the remaining 129 hostages – mostly men and captive soldiers.
Israel ready for another humanitarian pause: President
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a conversation with the Atlantic Council Tuesday that Israel "is willing to enter another humanitarian pause and bring in additional humanitarian aid in order to bring back the hostages."
He noted that "the entire responsibility" on the issue of a ceasefire-hostage deal lies in the hands of Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and the terror group's leadership.
US, allies considering possible military action against Houthis: Report
Washington and its allies are considering the possibility of responding to the Red Sea aggression of Yemen's Houthi rebel army by launching military strikes, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. and its allies are currently planning for potential actions that will cripple the Iran-backed Houthis' ability to target commercial vessels by specifically striking the source of the Houthi launches from Yemeni territory, the people said. Washington reportedly reiterated that it still prefers diplomatic efforts over a military response.
The report comes hours after the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the establishment of a 55,000-personnel maritime militia. The IRGC made the announcement less than a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed the formation of a 10-nation naval task force in the Red Sea.
Qatar signals progress in talks with Israel over potential hostage deal
For the first time since a fragile weeklong hostage-ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas fell apart, Qatar has signaled progress in negotiations with the Israeli government after the heads of Israel's Mossad spy agency and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) met with the Qatari prime minister in Warsaw to discuss a possible hostage release deal.
"The talks were positive with negotiators exploring and discussing different proposals in an attempt to progress on negotiations," Reuters reported, citing a source briefed on the diplomatic discussions.
The source did note that an agreement wasn't expected "imminently." Still, the news marks the first time any progress was made since mediators scrambled to get the warring sides back to negotiations after the ceasefire deal's collapse earlier this month.
Modi notes navigation freedom amid Houthi attacks
The Indian prime minister said during his talk with his Israeli counterpart that "freedom of navigation is an essential global necessary that must be ensured," as per a statement from Netanyahu's office.
The two leaders discussed freedom of navigation in the Red Sea's tension-packed Bab el-Mandeb Strait due to attacks carried out by Yemeni Houthis against commercial ships in the area.
Netanyahu thanked Modi for India's support as Israel presses toward its goal of eliminating Hamas.
'Intense' discussions over Gaza delays UN Security Council vote again
For a third day, the UN Security Council delayed voting on Gaza amid an "intense day of diplomacy" for the council members. The council is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution Wednesday.
The vote was originally set for Monday, but the U.S. reportedly raised an issue regarding some of the language on the resolution, including calls for the "cessation" of hostilities in the enclave. The Israeli ally reportedly said it may support wording that calls for the "suspension" of fighting in Gaza.
Jabalia camp under Israeli army's control: IDF
The Jabalia camp in northern Gaza is now under the control of the Israeli military's 162nd Division, division commander Lt. Itzik Cohen, said in a statement late Tuesday.
Jabalia is "not the Jabalia it used to be," he said, adding that troops with the division can now operate in the heart of Gaza City "with operational freedom" as they have dismantled the military capacity of Hamas' northern brigade in Gaza.
Haniyeh, other top Hamas leaders to visit Egypt: Reports
The chief of Hamas' political bureau is will travel to Egypt Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian mediators over a ceasefire in Gaza, AFP reported, citing a source close to the terror group.
Haniyeh is expected to meet with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and other mediators. In particular, the two sides will discuss a stoppage to the war in Gaza "to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk about the matter.
Aside from discussions about a truce, Haniyeh is also expected to discuss the Israeli army's "withdrawal" from Gaza and the return of displaced northern Gazans to their homes.
Haniyeh's Cairo trip marks the first time he is visiting Egypt since Hamas broke the seven-day truce on Dec. 1 when the militant group refused to free more women and children.
A delegation that includes other senior officials of the terror group will also be in Egypt Wednesday, Haaretz reported, citing Palestinian and Arab sources.
