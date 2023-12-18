Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 74th day, and fears of an all-out war erupting at Israel's northern border with Lebanon have reached a new high as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Israel wants Iran-backed Hezbollah to be removed from their posts near the border.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on two commercial ships in the Red Sea Monday. A spokesman for the Houthis said the vessels were "linked" to Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) demolished the "Palestine Square" in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City Monday and destroyed a Hamas monument. The said monument was erected to commemorate the 2014 attack on an Israeli tank that killed multiple soldiers, as per local media.

Israel's defense minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the Israeli army will "soon" transition "gradually" to another phase of the war that will focus on allowing Gazans originally living in the north to return to their homes.

There are still 129 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus revealed Monday night. The families of remaining hostages have staged protests in recent days to call for the immediate release of their captive loved ones due to dwindling conditions, as described by freed hostages.

Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that was resolved for a few years by the Oslo Accords when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) acknowledged Israel's right to exist.