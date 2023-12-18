Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Houthis Attack 2 Commercial Ships As Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Reach New High
KEY POINTS
- UN Security Council delays vote on Gaza
- U.S. announces 10-country coalition for Red Sea shipping security
- Hamas releases video of three elderly hostages
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 74th day, and fears of an all-out war erupting at Israel's northern border with Lebanon have reached a new high as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Israel wants Iran-backed Hezbollah to be removed from their posts near the border.
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on two commercial ships in the Red Sea Monday. A spokesman for the Houthis said the vessels were "linked" to Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) demolished the "Palestine Square" in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City Monday and destroyed a Hamas monument. The said monument was erected to commemorate the 2014 attack on an Israeli tank that killed multiple soldiers, as per local media.
Israel's defense minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the Israeli army will "soon" transition "gradually" to another phase of the war that will focus on allowing Gazans originally living in the north to return to their homes.
There are still 129 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus revealed Monday night. The families of remaining hostages have staged protests in recent days to call for the immediate release of their captive loved ones due to dwindling conditions, as described by freed hostages.
Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that was resolved for a few years by the Oslo Accords when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) acknowledged Israel's right to exist.
Israeli troops demolish Shuja'iyya 'victory' square
During operations in northern Gaza, soldiers with the IDF's Golani Brigade took control of and demolished the "Palestine Square" in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, the IDF said late Monday.
The Israeli fighters also destroyed a monument that Hamas erected to commemorate its attack against and Israeli tank in 2014, during Operation Protective Edge. The IDF lost seven soldiers in the said attack.
Houthis claim responsibility for attacks on 2 commercial ships
Yahya Sare'e, spokesman of the Yemeni Houthi rebel army, on Monday said Houthis attacked oil carrier Swan Atlantic and container ship "MSC Clara," which he said were "linked" to Israel.
In a series of posts on X, Sare'e said the two commercial vessels were attacked by Houthi sea drones due to the "refusal" of the ships' crews to "respond to calls" from the rebel group.
"The Yemeni armed forces reassure all ships heading to all ports across the world, except for Israeli ports, would be safe and must keep the identifying devices open," he warned.
The confirmation came a few hours before the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said attacks were carried out from "Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen" against the M/V Swan Atlantic and M/V Clara Monday.
While the M/V Clara reported an explosion "in the water near their location" and did not request for support or damage, the M/V Swan Atlantic reported "impact on the vessel," CENTCOM said. The USS Carney responded to the mayday call.
Israel tells US it wants Hezbollah removed at least 6 miles from border: Report
Netanyahu and Gallant told Austin during a meeting Monday that Israel wants combatants of Iran-backed Hezbollah to be removed at least 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Israel's northern border with Lebanon as part of a diplomatic agreement that will end escalating tensions with Lebanon, Axios reported, citing three Israeli and American officials.
The news comes after IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said more than 80,000 residents of northern Israel have been displaced due to Hezbollah's continuing attacks targeting Lebanon border communities.
The Israeli prime minister and defense minister specifically told Austin that Israel wants a diplomatic deal that will include pushing Hezbollah forces far enough to ensure that they can't fire at Israeli communities or implement a raid similar to Hamas' Oct. 7 carnage, the officials said.
Austin reportedly said the Biden administration understands Israel's concerns but asked for time and space for diplomatic talks. He also reportedly requested that Israel refrains from taking steps that could further escalate tensions as the Biden government was concerned that an all-out war may be triggered at the Israel-Lebanon border.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Drones Help Solve Forest Carbon Capture Riddle
-
Hundreds Evacuated As Flood Disaster Unfolds In Northeastern Australia
-
High Time: Dutch Savour Legal Pot Trial
-
Gas Prices For US Consumers Reach 2-Year Low As Holiday Travel Season Approaches
-
The Great Comeback Of The Greek Economy
-
Tesla Files Recall On 2 Million Vehicles To Fix Autopilot Software
-
Netflix Releases Vast Viewing Data For First Time
-
As Heat Pumps Gain Steam, Technological Hurdles Give Way To Regulatory Ones
-
Labor, Inflation Numbers Propel Stock Rally – What Is Ahead?
-
New Trains, New Tracks: US Rail To Get Much-Needed Facelift
-
Insured Disaster Losses To Again Top $100B: Swiss Re