Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Iranian Destroyer In Red Sea; Israel Reports Launches From Syria
KEY POINTS
- Iran reportedly sends second notice to US over 2020 assassination of top Iranian general
- Hezbollah rocket barrage injures 5 Israeli soldiers
- IDF expects 'steady, certain' escalation on northern front by Hezbollah
It's the 88th day of the war in Gaza, and in the Red Sea, reports are coming in regarding a supposed fire exchange between a U.S. Navy warship and Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The escalation of Houthi attacks comes as Iran deployed a destroyer to the Red Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where the Iran-backed rebel Houthi militia carried out multiple attacks against merchant ships in recent weeks.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it detected four launches from Syrian territory – about a week after Iran vowed that it will avenge the assassination of a top Iranian military adviser in an Israeli air strike.
Back in Gaza, the Israeli army reportedly conducted multiple raids near the northern border with Lebanon as another Iran-backed terror group, Hezbollah, increases the frequency of its rocket and missile launches toward Israel.
The fighting in Gaza is the latest round of Israel-Palestine conflict that has continued to bedevil the region for decades. The latest fighting erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than a thousand people and taking over 200 hostages to the Gaza Strip.
IDF expects steady escalation by Hezbollah: Spokesperson
"I think that we're going to see a continued, steady, certain rise and escalation along the Lebanese border promoted by Hezbollah – keeping the level almost where it is now until Israel presents a very clear and credible military threat of action," IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said in an interview with local i24 News Monday.
His remarks came amid increasing fire exchanges between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants near Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror cell in Houla after 5 Israeli soldiers injured
Launches from Lebanese territory by Hezbollah Monday injured five Israeli soldiers in the Adamit area in northern Israel, the IDF said.
In response to the attacks, Israeli forces struck Hezbollah infrastructure and military positions in Lebanon. A Hezbollah terror cell operating in the village of Houla in southern Lebanon was also attacked.
Iran sends 2nd notice to US over 2020 killing of Iran's Qasem Soleimani
The Iranian foreign ministry has sent a second official notice to the United States Monday, seeking arbitration over the 2020 assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, then head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.
Tavakkol Habibzadeh, the head of the center for the Iranian President's Legal and International Affairs, said the U.S. did not respond to the first notice that requested negotiations, state-owned Press TV reported.
Iranian military officials issued contradicting statements last week regarding the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel being a vengeance operation for Soleimani's killing.
Israeli army conducts raids along northern border: Local media
The IDF has reportedly conducted multiple raids along the Israel-Lebanon border Monday, local i24 News correspondent Ariel Oseran posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Footage from Labbouneh in southern Lebanon showed the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes near the area.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has been steadily increasing its launches toward Israel in recent weeks. The Lebanon-based militant group has said it will continue to attack Israel until it halts military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian Navy sends destroyer to the Red Sea
Iran's Navy has deployed its Alborz destroyer to the Red Sea. The destroyer arrived at the area on Monday through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency of the Iranian government.
The destroyer was deployed as part of the flotillas engaged in regular international water missions, as per the report. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei previously said the Iranian Navy must maintain its presence in international waters.
The news comes as Iran-backed Houthis continue to threaten commercial shipping activities in the Red Sea. The rebel army has also warned that all ships transiting the Red Sea are safe, except Israeli ships, vessels linked to Israel, and those en route to Israeli ports.
A U.S.-led maritime task force has since been established in the area to help deter Houthi attacks.
Multiple launches detected from Syrian territory: IDF
The Israeli army detected five launches from Syrian territory that crossed into Israel Monday evening and fell into open areas, the IDF said. The sources of the launches have since been attacked by Israeli forces.
News of the launches from Syria came a week after Iran vowed that it will avenge the killing of senior Iranian army adviser Razi Moussavi, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Syria early last week.
Houthis target US warship: Arab media
A Houthi missile targeted an American warship in the Red Sea Monday, Sky News Arabia reported, citing Yemeni military sources.
Two ballistic missiles were reportedly fired toward a U.S. Navy warship near Hanish Island in the southern part of the Red Sea. No damage was caused to the targeted battleship, as per a Google translation of the report.
The sources added that Houthi boats "fired shells from a long distance" at the warship but did not hit. The Yemeni rebel group reportedly denied that an armed clash took place between the parties.
Earlier Monday, pro-Houthi media reported explosions were heard in the Red Sea amid supposed fire exchanges between Houthi boats and an American battleship, as per local media.
