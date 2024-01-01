Live Updates

It's the 88th day of the war in Gaza, and in the Red Sea, reports are coming in regarding a supposed fire exchange between a U.S. Navy warship and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The escalation of Houthi attacks comes as Iran deployed a destroyer to the Red Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where the Iran-backed rebel Houthi militia carried out multiple attacks against merchant ships in recent weeks.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it detected four launches from Syrian territory – about a week after Iran vowed that it will avenge the assassination of a top Iranian military adviser in an Israeli air strike.

Back in Gaza, the Israeli army reportedly conducted multiple raids near the northern border with Lebanon as another Iran-backed terror group, Hezbollah, increases the frequency of its rocket and missile launches toward Israel.

The fighting in Gaza is the latest round of Israel-Palestine conflict that has continued to bedevil the region for decades. The latest fighting erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than a thousand people and taking over 200 hostages to the Gaza Strip.