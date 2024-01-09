Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israel Reportedly Conducting Strikes In Syria; 3 Hezbollah Members Killed
KEY POINTS
- Blinken to press Netanyahu on 'absolute imperative' for civilian protection
- Biden says he was 'quietly' working to encourage Israel to scale back Gaza campaign
- Israeli army locates massive underground weapons production site in Gaza
The war in Gaza is now in its 95th day – Israel is reportedly conducting "deadly strikes" in Syria following airstrikes on New Year's Day that targeted Syrian military assets.
In the northern border with Lebanon, three Hezbollah members were reportedly killed in an Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Iran-backed terror group announced that one of its senior Radwan force commanders was killed alongside another combatant in a strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told residents of northern Israel that the country was "in a major fight to restore security" amid continuing rocket barrages by Hezbollah toward northern Israeli communities.
Over in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army is further intensifying its ground offensive in Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Hamas' most senior leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel following his trips to other Middle Eastern countries in efforts to prevent the war from spreading.
Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals draws from decades of fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has triggered fears of a regional spillover due to attacks by Hamas allies and pro-Iran groups toward Israel.
Hezbollah launches drones toward IDF Northern Command base
The Israeli army said a base "in the north" was attacked by "hostile air targets that crossed from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory" Tuesday morning local time. No injuries or damages were caused by the drone attack, it added.
Other aerial targets that crossed into Israel were intercepted by Israeli missiles, the IDF said.
Local outlets reported earlier that the Israeli army's Northern Command headquarters was attacked by Iran-backed Hezbollah, a terror group with a much larger weapon arsenal and regional influence than Hamas.
Israeli troops uncover 'largest weapons production site' since Oct. 7
Israeli forces have uncovered "the largest weapons production site since the beginning of the war," the IDF said Tuesday. The facility was constructed by Hamas in al-Bureij, "a densely populated civilian area in central Gaza," the Israeli army added.
Among the assets discovered in the area were long-range rockets that could reach northern Israel from Gaza, as well as accuracy enhancers and tunnel shafts that reached approximately 30 meters (around 98 feet) below the ground.
Biden says 'quietly' working to convince Israel to 'significantly' withdraw troops
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told the audience of a South Carolina church that he was working behind the scenes to convince the Israeli government to withdraw from the Gaza Strip.
"I understand their passion, and I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza," he said following an interruption of his speech by pro-Palestine protesters. "I've been using all that I can to do that," he added.
His remarks came as the international community calls on Israel to continue reducing its presence in the enclave amid a devastating death toll that the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry says has topped 23,000.
Blinken seeks to press Israel to better protect Gaza civilians
The U.S. Secretary of State arrived in Israel Tuesday following his Saudi visit, and is aiming to press the Netanyahu government to work harder in protecting civilians in Gaza.
"I will press on the absolute imperative to do more to protect civilians and to do more to make sure that humanitarian assistance is getting into the hands of those who need it," Blinken said while in Saudi Arabia.
His Middle East trip comes as tensions flare up in the Middle East amid new fronts targeting Israel as initiated by Hamas allies and other pro-Iranian factions.
Netanyahu says Israel wants to 'restore security' in the north
The Israeli prime minister on Monday spoke with industrialists and factory owners in northern Israel. He also visited the Tnuva Galilee plant in Kiryat Shmona, located near the Israel-Lebanon border.
"This is a security commitment to the residents. While this has implications for you, we are in a major fight to restore security," Netanyahu said during the meeting in a specific address regarding evacuations implemented amid continuing attacks by Hezbollah.
"The test for the restoration of security is that residents will return to their homes. We are working on this with every possible tool, on all channels: military, diplomatic," he said as per a statement from his office.
Israeli strike kills 3 Hezbollah members: Reports
Three Hezbollah fighters were killed Tuesday in an Israeli strike in Ghandouriyeh, southern Lebanon, multiple outlets reported. The deceased combatants were not immediately identified.
The news comes a day after reports emerged of the assassination of a senior Hezbollah commander in an Israeli bombardment Monday. Hezbollah has since confirmed the killing of Wissam al-Tawil, a senior commander in its elite Radwan force in an Israeli strike that killed another member of the terror group.
Israel carrying 'deadlier, more frequent' strikes in Syria: Report
The Israeli army is conducting an unprecedented series of deadly strikes in Syria that target cargo trucks and infrastructure, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The strikes are also targeting people involved in Iran's weaponry circle, as per the report. "Israel is now unleashing deadlier, more frequent air raids against Iranian arms transfers and air defense systems in Syria," a commander in the regional alliance backing Damascus told the outlet.
Israel has yet to officially confirm the report, but Israeli forces have conducted airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks. It struck Syrian military assets on New Year's Day following earlier launches from Syrian territory toward Israel.
