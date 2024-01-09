Live Updates

The war in Gaza is now in its 95th day – Israel is reportedly conducting "deadly strikes" in Syria following airstrikes on New Year's Day that targeted Syrian military assets.

In the northern border with Lebanon, three Hezbollah members were reportedly killed in an Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Iran-backed terror group announced that one of its senior Radwan force commanders was killed alongside another combatant in a strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told residents of northern Israel that the country was "in a major fight to restore security" amid continuing rocket barrages by Hezbollah toward northern Israeli communities.

Over in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army is further intensifying its ground offensive in Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Hamas' most senior leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel following his trips to other Middle Eastern countries in efforts to prevent the war from spreading.

Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals draws from decades of fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has triggered fears of a regional spillover due to attacks by Hamas allies and pro-Iran groups toward Israel.