Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Iraqi Militia Says It Attacked Israeli Port; Hezbollah Escalates Rocket Barrage
KEY POINTS
- Qatari PM talked ceasefire pressure with Blinken
- Hezbollah rocket barrage damaged important northern Israel airbase
- Israel has appointed its former Supreme Court chief as a judge for the ICJ hearing
The Gaza war has entered its 94th day, and Israel continues to be attacked on multiple fronts. A pro-Iran Iraqi militia said it attacked a "vital" asset in the Haifa port in northern Israel.
Yemeni Houthi rebels continue to disrupt the Red Sea as the U.S.-led maritime task force in the area conducted small boat operations Sunday as part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian's goal of ensuring secure commercial shipping lanes.
Back in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed the destruction of Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza, according to a new report. The Israeli army will now focus its operations in the central and southern part of the enclave.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring the Middle East in efforts to reiterate the importance of avoiding a regional spillover of the war in Gaza that stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Iran-backed Hezbollah to "learn what Hamas has already learned" from waging war against Israel. He also reiterated that the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas of more than 1,200 people "will not happen again."
IDF eliminates Hamas' Nuseirat battalion leaders
An Israeli airstrike killed Hamas' Nuseirat camp battalion commander Ismail Siraj and his deputy commander, Ahmed Wehbe, on Saturday, the IDF announced Sunday.
The Israeli army said the Palestinian terror group's Nuseirat battalion was "responsible for the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri and other Israeli communities" during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre.
Israel's former Supreme Court chief appointed for ICJ hearing
Former chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court, Aharon Barak has been appointed as Israel's ad hoc judge in the hearing for case filed by South Africa against the country at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Barak will join 14 other judges in a panel that will hear South Africa's accusation that Israel was committing "genocidal acts" against the civilians of Gaza.
Blinken, Qatar's Al-Thani talk ceasefire in Gaza
Blinken spoke with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani regarding the developments of the Gaza war, as per a statement from Qatar's foreign ministry.
Al-Thani "stressed on the necessity of pressing for a ceasefire" and "lifting the restrictions imposed on the delivery of humanitarian aid" for Gaza civilians.
Israel has previously denied allegations that it was restricting the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, saying it was United Nations groups that were "stalling" the entry of supply trucks.
Blinken tours Middle East amid escalating regional tensions
Tensions in the Middle East are reaching a concerning high, and the State Department secretary is on a mission to urge leaders of Middle Eastern countries to help avoid a regional escalation of the already tumultuous Israel-Hamas war.
Following his visits to Jordan and Qatar Sunday, Blinken will be in Israel. His trip to Tel Aviv comes at a time when differences have emerged between allies Israel and the U.S. over the raging war in Gaza.
IDF completes destroying Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza: Spokesperson
"We have completed the dismantling of Hamas' military framework in the northern Gaza Strip," IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said during a late Saturday briefing on the developments of the war in Gaza.
He also noted that Israeli ground troops will now focus on Hamas infrastructure in the central and southern parts of the Strip. "We will do this indifferently, thoroughly, based on the lessons we have learned from the fighting so far."
The Israeli army had been scaling back its military operations in northern Gaza in recent weeks as it focused on the southern part of the enclave and expanded its campaign across central Gaza.
'Suspicious approach' reported off of Yemen: UKMTO
Disruption of the Red Sea continues as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that it received a "suspicious approach" report east of Mocha in Yemen on Saturday.
Six "small craft" alleged approached a merchant ship at a distance of around 1 nautical mile (approximately 1.15 miles). No weapons were sighted on the small boats and the Washington-led coalition forces assisted the targeted ship.
US destroyer crew conducts small boat operations in Red Sea
The crew of the U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Mason conducted small boat operations in the Red Sea in the past week as part of the efforts under the U.S.-led maritime task force Operation Prosperity Guardian's goal of ensuring that commercial shipping lanes in the area remain safe and secure, the U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) 5th Fleet announced late Sunday on X.
Yemen's Houthi rebel militia have been carrying out attacks on commercial ships sailing in the Red Sea that it said were either Israeli vessels, ships linked to the State of Israel, or ships that were headed to Israeli ports.
IDF admits rocket barrage damaged Mt. Meron base: Local media
The Israeli army on Sunday admitted that a rocket barrage of over 40 rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory toward a military base in Mount Hermon that monitors air traffic caused damage to the base, local media reported.
The rocket barrage was fired Saturday, with the Iran-backed terror group reportedly saying that the attacks were in response to the assassination of Hamas' deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut last week.
Iraqi militia claims it attacked Haifa port
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a pro-Iranian umbrella organization of Iraqi militias, said Sunday that it attacked the port city of Haifa in northern Israel using a long-range cruise missile, multiple outlets reported.
Earlier in the day, reports came in regarding an explosion near the coast of the Haifa port. The Iran-backed group said it struck a "vital target" in the area, as per Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen.
Israel has yet to confirm the reports.
