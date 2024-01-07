Live Updates

The Gaza war has entered its 94th day, and Israel continues to be attacked on multiple fronts. A pro-Iran Iraqi militia said it attacked a "vital" asset in the Haifa port in northern Israel.

Yemeni Houthi rebels continue to disrupt the Red Sea as the U.S.-led maritime task force in the area conducted small boat operations Sunday as part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian's goal of ensuring secure commercial shipping lanes.

Back in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed the destruction of Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza, according to a new report. The Israeli army will now focus its operations in the central and southern part of the enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring the Middle East in efforts to reiterate the importance of avoiding a regional spillover of the war in Gaza that stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Iran-backed Hezbollah to "learn what Hamas has already learned" from waging war against Israel. He also reiterated that the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas of more than 1,200 people "will not happen again."