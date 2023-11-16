Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israel Says Tunnel Found Within Gaza Hospital Complex Amid Communications Blackout
KEY POINTS
- The IDF said it uncovered a tunnel within the Al-Shifa Hospital complex
- Gaza is experiencing its fourth communications blackout since Oct. 7
- Fighting continues at the northern border as rockets from Lebanon are fired into Israel
As the Israel-Hamas war entered its 42nd day, the Israeli army said it found a terrorist tunnel within the Al-Shifa Hospital complex. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has repeatedly said that Hamas built a headquarters beneath Gaza's largest medical complex.
Gaza is experiencing another communications blackout, the enclave's fourth since the war started, amid continued fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists.
Fire exchanges continued at Israel's northern border with Lebanon as Hezbollah fired several rockets and anti-tank missiles into Israel. Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah previously called Hamas "heroic." There is increasing fear that Israel-Hamas tensions may spill over into the Middle East.
Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7. They killed more than 1,400 people — mostly civilians — that day and over 200 people were abducted. More than a month into the conflict, the hostages are still being held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.
Terrorist tunnel found at Al-Shifa Hospital complex: IDF
A terrorist tunnel was found by Israeli forces "inside the Shifa Hospital complex," the IDF said early Friday. It published a video and images of the alleged tunnel Israeli soldiers discovered around the area.
The IDF has repeatedly said that Hamas terrorists used a tunnel beneath the Al-Shifa Hospital as its command center. Al-Shifa is Gaza's largest medical compound and many Palestinians have sought shelter at the facility since the war started.
On Thursday, the IDF said Israeli soldiers found weapons, explosives and ammunition at the MRI center of the Al-Shifa Hospital.
