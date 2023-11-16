Live Updates

As the Israel-Hamas war entered its 42nd day, the Israeli army said it found a terrorist tunnel within the Al-Shifa Hospital complex. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has repeatedly said that Hamas built a headquarters beneath Gaza's largest medical complex.

Gaza is experiencing another communications blackout, the enclave's fourth since the war started, amid continued fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists.

Fire exchanges continued at Israel's northern border with Lebanon as Hezbollah fired several rockets and anti-tank missiles into Israel. Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah previously called Hamas "heroic." There is increasing fear that Israel-Hamas tensions may spill over into the Middle East.

Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7. They killed more than 1,400 people — mostly civilians — that day and over 200 people were abducted. More than a month into the conflict, the hostages are still being held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.