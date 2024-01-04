Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israeli Strike Kills Senior PIJ Official; Islamic State Claims Iran Attacks
KEY POINTS
- 'Heated confrontation' at Israeli cabinet meeting between ministers, IDF representatives
- Blinken due to visit Israel as Middle East tensions reach risky levels
It's the 91st day of the war in Gaza, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it eliminated a senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a Hamas ally, two days after the assassination of Hamas' deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanese territory.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night said he was seeking a "fundamental change" on the northern border with Lebanon after Iran-backed Hezbollah vowed that Arouri's killing would not go unanswered.
The blasts in Iran during the commemoration of top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani's fourth death anniversary on Wednesday stoked fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the explosions that killed scores of Iranians.
In the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, a drone boat launched by the Yemeni rebel militia that carried explosives detonated in the Red Sea Thursday, as per a senior U.S. military officer.
Back in the Gaza Strip, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said Palestinians would be responsible for the enclave after the war. His remarks were made amid mounting international criticism over the call of two Israeli ministers for voluntary Palestinian migration.
The migration of Palestinians is a sticking point in the violent Israel-Palestine conflict history that blew up on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel in a surprise attack that killed more than 1,200 people.
During the Oct. 7 massacre, Hamas operatives took more than 200 individuals hostage, of which around 130 are still being held in the Gaza Strip.
Houthi drone boat detonates in busy area of Red Sea
An explosive-laden Houthi drone boat detonated in the Red Sea Thursday near dense shipping lanes, the U.S. Navy said. The blast didn't cause any damage or casualties, the Navy added.
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. Naval forces in the Middle East, told reported that the exploding boat "came within a couple of miles of ships operating in the area – merchant ships and U.S. Navy ships – and we all watched as it exploded."
The news comes after 13 countries, including the U.S., warned the Yemeni rebel militia against continued attacks in the Red Sea that target commercial shipping operations.
Netanyahu says Israel wants 'fundamental change' in northern border
The Israeli prime minister expressed Israel's commitment to "bringing about a fundamental change" on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, during a meeting with U.S. special presidential envoy Amos Hochstein Thursday.
The goal is to ensure that northern Israel residents can return to their homes safely. "The Prime Minister emphasized that we will not stop until this goal has been achieved, whether diplomatically, which Israel prefers, or in some other way," as per a statement from Netanyahu's office.
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kerman blasts
Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for two explosions in Kerman, Iran, that killed nearly 100 people and injured many others during a ceremony that commemorated the fourth death anniversary of Iran's Gen. Soleimani.
The insurgent group said two IS members detonated explosive belts in the southeastern city Wednesday.
Soleimani was killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, 2020 upon the order of then President Donald Trump.
PIJ chief of operational staff assassinated: IDF
An Israeli strike in northern Gaza Thursday killed Mamdouh Lolo, the chief of operational staff of Hamas ally PIJ, the IDF said.
Lolo is accused of planning and leading "countless attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers." He is also said to be in communication with other senior PIJ officials overseas.
