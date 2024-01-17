Middle East Conflict Live: 7 Reported Killed In Pakistan's Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran
KEY POINTS
- Hezbollah fires 20 rockets toward western Galilee, IDF says
- US re-designates Houthis as a terrorist entity
- Iraq says all casualties in Iranian strikes were Iraqi Kurds
The Israel-Hamas war is on its 104th day, and the tensions in the Middle East have reached a new high as Pakistan carried out retaliatory strikes in Iran on Thursday after the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck Balochistan, killing six people, including two children.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there is "no military solution to Hamas." This comes as differences between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government over Israel's military offensive in Gaza have become more apparent in recent weeks.
U.S. forces conducted fresh strikes against Houthi assets in Yemen, specifically missiles that the American military said were ready for launching toward Red Sea merchant shipping lanes.
A political storm is brewing in Israel after senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk announced that the medicine-aid deliveries for hostages and Palestinians in Gaza will not go through Israel's convoy checking process.
IDF chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said he believes there will be higher chances of a full-blown war erupting in the northern border with Lebanon against Iran-backed Hezbollah in the coming months.
Fighting continues in southern Gaza, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been engaging in heavy firefights with Hamas combatants. Fighting has also resumed in parts of northern Gaza after the Israeli army reportedly returned Tuesday to the north, which it left last week.
The months-long war started on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas operatives invaded Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others, over 130 of whom are still in captivity in Gaza.
Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre was the climax of the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict history that some global leaders have said would conclude through a two-state solution.
India says it understands self-defense actions in escalating Iran-Pakistan conflict
India has "zero tolerance for terrorism," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Thursday in response to questions regarding Pakistan's retaliatory strikes in Iran. Jaiswal noted that while the issue is a matter between the two nations, New Delhi understands "actions that countries take in their self defense."
Pakistan explains Iran retaliatory strikes
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinate and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation – codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar,'" the Pakistani foreign ministry announced Thursday.
The "sole objective" of the strikes were "in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest," it added.
The ministry said the Pakistan Armed Forces were professional in carrying out the operation, adding that Iran is a "brotherly country" and Pakistanis respect the Iranian people.
Pakistan retaliates against Iran, killing 4 children and 3 women: Iranian media
Pakistan on Thursday carried out multiple strikes in Iran, a day after Tehran launched an airstrike in Pakistani territory. Islamabad said six people, including two children, were killed in the Wednesday attack by Tehran. Several others were injured.
Iranian media reported that seven people -- three women and four children -- were killed in Pakistani strikes.
'Significant' Israeli force fighting within northern Gaza camp
A "significant" force of the Israeli army is fighting against Hamas within the Al-Shati camp in northern Gaza, local media reported late Wednesday.
The news comes about a week after the IDF left northern Gaza areas where it had been operating since Oct. 7. The Israeli army also previously said it was winding down operations in the northern part of the enclave as it refocuses on Khan Yunis in the south and other parts of central Gaza.
Higher probability of war on northern front: IDF chief
The Israeli army's chief, Halevi, told IDF forces during a reserve exercise in the north Wednesday that "the likelihood of war in the north is higher than before." He said the Israeli army will "go forward with all our strength" if it has to.
His remarks came amid escalated tensions with Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terror group backed by Iran and Hamas ally. The heavily armed paramilitary organization has been launching rockets toward northern Israeli communities since the war started, displacing thousands of residents in the area.
Israeli government in 'political storm' over no-inspection process for aid delivery
The Israeli government is experiencing a "domestic political storm" after Hamas' Marzouk announced that Israel will not conduct inspections on trucks carrying medicine and aid for hostages and Palestinians, Haaretz reported late Wednesday.
Netanyahu has reportedly sought to distance himself from the decision, while war cabinet minister Benny Gantz rebuked the Israeli prime minister's move, saying the decision ultimately "rests on the political echelon, and only on us."
Israel and Hamas on Tuesday agreed on a Qatar and France-brokered deal to deliver medicine for some 45 Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity in exchange for medicine and aid for Palestinians.
Marzouk said at the time that the ratio of the deliveries will be at 1,000 aid packages for Palestinians is to one medicine pack for one hostage.
US strikes Houthi missile launchers after US-owned ship attacked
The U.S. late on Wednesday struck Houthi missile launchers that were being prepared by the Yemeni rebel group to attack shipping activities in the Red Sea. A total of 14 "Iran-backed Houthi missiles" were struck by U.S. forces.
The strikes were carried out hours after a Houthi drone launched "from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen" struck the Marshall Islands-flagged M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. There was "some damage" reported by the U.S.-owned and operated bulk carrier vessel.
Blinken, Netanyahu had a frustrating discussion over Gaza: Report
Blinken's visit to Israel last week didn't bring out the results the U.S. Secretary of State wanted as the Israeli Prime Minister rebuffed all but one of the White House's requests amid the war in Gaza and escalated tensions in the northern front, NBC News reported early Thursday, citing multiple senior administration officials.
The former U.S. deputy national security advisor reportedly told an "unmoved" Netanyahu that "ultimately there is no military solution to Hamas," and the Israeli leader should recognize that or the violent history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will only keep repeating, as per the officials.
Blinken previously said Washington has been convincing Israel to scale back its military offensive in the Gaza Strip and revert to a more targeted campaign against Hamas operatives.
Netanyahu also reportedly rejected the U.S.-recommended route of providing Palestinians with a pathway to statehood, which Saudi Arabia wants before it normalizes relations with Israel.
Blinken reportedly deliberately traveled to Arab nations first before visiting Israel so he can present a unified Arab proposal regarding an after-war scenario to Netanyahu.
One senior administration official said U.S. President Joe Biden's "lofty hopes" of a peaceful Middle East may need to wait for a post-Netanyahu Israeli government.
