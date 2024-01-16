Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 103rd day. The European Union sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' most senior leader in the Gaza Strip, adding him to its terror list. European citizens can no longer conduct financial transactions with him.

Yemeni Houthis, who have carried out multiple attacks against commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November, attacked a Greek-owned merchant vessel that was en route to Israel.

Amid increasing disruption of shipping activities in the area, the Biden administration is reportedly expected to re-classify the Houthi rebel militia as a global terrorist entity.

Back in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck the headquarters of a Hamas battalion in the southern part of the enclave, as well as a regional base of Hamas ally the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

On Israel's northern front near Lebanon, the IDF struck Hezbollah assets across three villages in southern Lebanon after launches from Lebanese territory were detected toward four Israeli communities.

The ongoing war in Gaza originates from decades of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that ultimately reached its peak on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others.