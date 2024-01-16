Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: EU Sanctions Hamas' Gaza Leader; Houthis Attack Israel-Bound Ship
KEY POINTS
- Medicine delivery for hostages in Gaza to begin Wednesday under France, Qatar-brokered deal
- Saudi may recognize Israel after Palestine issue resolved, says foreign minister
- Pakistan says Iran breached its airspace, killing 2 children
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 103rd day. The European Union sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' most senior leader in the Gaza Strip, adding him to its terror list. European citizens can no longer conduct financial transactions with him.
Yemeni Houthis, who have carried out multiple attacks against commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November, attacked a Greek-owned merchant vessel that was en route to Israel.
Amid increasing disruption of shipping activities in the area, the Biden administration is reportedly expected to re-classify the Houthi rebel militia as a global terrorist entity.
Back in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck the headquarters of a Hamas battalion in the southern part of the enclave, as well as a regional base of Hamas ally the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
On Israel's northern front near Lebanon, the IDF struck Hezbollah assets across three villages in southern Lebanon after launches from Lebanese territory were detected toward four Israeli communities.
The ongoing war in Gaza originates from decades of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that ultimately reached its peak on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others.
Houthi missile hits Greek-owned vessel off Yemen after US strikes rebel militia's missiles
A Houthi anti-ballistic missile fired from Houthi-held areas in Yemen hit Greek-owned M/V Zografia that was transiting off the Yemeni coast of Saleef Tuesday, the U.S. military said.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the ship's cargo hold was hit but there were no fires or casualties reported. The ship and its crew are safe and continued its journey.
Multiple outlets reported that the ship was bound for Israel. Yemeni Houthi rebels have repeatedly said their Red Sea attacks were a show of support for Palestine. The rebel militia also vowed to continue the disruption of merchant shipping lanes and the prevention of Israeli and Israel-bound vessels from reaching their port of call.
The latest attack came after U.S. forces "struck and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared for launch" from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen earlier Tuesday.
European Council sanctions Hamas' top official in Gaza
The European Council on Tuesday announced that it has sanctioned Sinwar "as part of the European Union's response to the threat posed by Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks in Israel on 7 October 2023."
He has been added to the EU's terror list, which freezes his assets in the 27-nation bloc and disallows any EU citizen from having financial transactions with the Hamas leader.
"Such a decision has no value against Hamas ... but the idea of imposing sanctions on the leaders of resistance and Hamas ... shows bias to the occupation," Taher Al-Nono, media adviser to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, told Reuters.
Sinwar was the subject of a manhunt by Israeli ground forces last month in his known hometown of Khan Yunis. The Israeli army blew up his home in southern Gaza's main city, and operations in the area continue more than 100 days into the war.
