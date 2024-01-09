Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US Downs Houthi Drones; Youngest Hostage To Turn 1 In Gaza
KEY POINTS
- Jordan's king to host Egyptian, Palestinian leaders for Gaza war meeting
- Intense combat between Israeli troops, Hamas in Khan Yunis
- UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join South Africa's ICJ delegation
The Gaza war is on its 96th day, and the U.S. Navy deterred drone attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebel militia in the Red Sea as the youngest hostage in Hamas captivity, Kfir Bibas, is due to celebrate his first birthday in Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed Ali Hussein Barji, Hezbollah's drone unit commander, in an airstrike Tuesday. Fire exchanges between the Israeli army and the Iran-backed terror group have intensified in recent days following the assassination of Hamas' deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in Lebanese territory.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received an incident report in the Red Sea near Yemen amid continuing Houthi attacks targeting merchant shipping operations in the area.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "tense," as per a local report. The Israeli government is under increasing pressure from Washington to scale back its military campaign in the Gaza Strip amid a mounting death toll among civilians.
Israel's unwavering stance over its goal of eliminating Hamas draws from the decades-long history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas operatives invaded Israel in a surprise attack where the Palestinian militant group killed more than 1,200 people and dragged over 200 hostages into Gaza.
Former British opposition leader to join South Africa's ICJ delegation
Former leader of the British Labor party Jeremy Corbyn will join South Africa's delegation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this week for hearings on the case South Africa filed against Israel.
The ICJ will hold two-day public hearings at The Hague starting Thursday after South Africa accused Israel of committing "genocidal acts" in the Gaza Strip.
Read the full story here.
7 IDF soldiers injured in Khan Yunis clashes
Seven soldiers were injured "in various ways" during clashes against Hamas in Khan Yunis, the IDF said in a Google-translated statement early Wednesday.
At one point during the fire encounters, soldiers with the IDF's 101st Battalion exchanged fire with Hamas militants who barricaded themselves inside a building.
The Israeli army has been deepening its campaign in recent days in Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' most senior official in the Gaza Strip.
Jordan's king to host Egyptian, Palestinian leaders for Gaza talks
Jordan's King Abdullah II will host Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday to discuss the Gaza war, the royal palace announced.
The discussions are expected to focus on efforts to push for a ceasefire. The three-way summit is also expected to tackle the developments in the West Bank, as per multiple outlets.
The announcement comes amid increasing fears of a potential regional spillover from the raging Israel-Hamas war as other Iran-backed factions and Hamas allies have started attacking Israel on different fronts.
The Israeli prime minister's meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State on Tuesday was "tense," local Channel 12 reported, further noting that Netanyahu's office did not release a readout of the discussion, as it has done in the past.
Washington has been pushing Israel to scale back its military operations in the Gaza Strip amid mounting calls from the international community. Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated that Israel will continue fighting to the end until it eliminates Hamas.
Hezbollah's southern Lebanon aerial unit chief eliminated: IDF
The Israeli army announced late Tuesday that it has eliminated Ali Hussein, the commander of Hezbollah's southern Lebanon aerial unit.
The senior Hezbollah official allegedly commanded "dozens of explosive and surveillance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) terrorist activities against Israel." He is also accused of leading the attack against the IDF's Northern Command headquarters earlier Tuesday.
Youngest hostage in Gaza to celebrate 1st birthday in captivity
Bibas, who was taken hostage along with his family on Oct. 7, will turn one in captivity "in the coming days," Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, revealed Tuesday night at the UN General Assembly.
"I will remind you of your moral obligation to fight for Kfir and his right to celebrate his birthday," Erdan addressed the assembly. In a message to the young boy, Erdan said, "you are the reason Israel is fighting day and night."
Bibas was only 10 months old when he was dragged from his family home in Kibbutz Nir Oz into Gaza during the Hamas massacre. The IDF said late in November that Kfir and his parents, as well as his older brother, 4-year-old Ariel, were handed over by Hamas to another Palestinian faction.
US shoots down 18 drones, three missiles launched by Houthis
A total of 18 one-way attack drones launched by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea were shot down by U.S. warships Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command said.
The "complex attack of Iranian designed" drones, anti-ship cruise missiles and anti-ship ballistic missiles" was carried out Tuesday morning from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward "international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting," the U.S. military said.
With the assistance of the United Kingdom's HMS Diamond, U.S. battleships USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, USS Gravely, USS Laboon and USS Mason also shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and two anti-ship cruise missiles.
No injuries or damage were reported in the incident that marked the 26th attack by the rebel militia in the Red Sea since Nov. 19.
CENTCOM's announcement came hours after the UKMTO said it received multiple reports of drone activity near the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah Tuesday night. The U.S.-led maritime task force was responding at the time of the UKMTO's posting about the incident.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
US Election Top Risk To World No Matter Who Wins: Consultancy
-
At CES, Tech Knows If You're Sick And Rocks Babies
-
New US Lunar Lander Runs Into Technical Problem: Company
-
China's Top Diplomat Says Ties With US 'Stabilised' Last Year
-
Harvest Lost As War Expands In Famine-threatened Sudan
-
Bottled Water Contains Hundreds Of Thousands Of Plastic Bits: Study
-
Angry Farmers Stage Germany-wide Tractor Blockades
-
'Suicidal' Breivik Sues Norwegian State Over Isolation
-
Private Industry Leads America's First Moon Landing Since Apollo
-
Boeing Hit By New Headwinds In Recent Mid-Flight Scare
-
Around The World In 50 Days? 6 Sailors In 'Biggest Challenge'