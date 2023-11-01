Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Top Hamas Commander Killed; 9 Israeli Soldiers Dead In Ground Clashes
KEY POINTS
- Biden said he would continue to push for the entry of more humanitarian supplies into Gaza
- Israel bombarded a refugee camp in Gaza that the Israeli army said resulted in the death of a top Hamas commander
- Israel announced the names of nine soldiers who died Wednesday in ground encounters against Hamas
Israel has reached the 26th day of its war against Hamas, and the Biden administration vowed to continue pushing for more aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip following deadly air strikes targeted at a refugee camp in Jabalia.
The Israeli army defended its bombardment of the densely populated area, saying the strikes were necessary to assassinate top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, whose terroristic activities against Israelis allegedly date back to the early 2000s.
Tuesday marked the largest facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza, but fuel has not been allowed to enter the strip more than three weeks into the fighting. Israel has expanded its ground operations into Gaza as it seeks to "dismantle" Hamas terrorists whom Israel has had a deep-rooted conflict with stemming from territorial disputes.
Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people. The terror group holds 240 hostages as talks to release them stalled last week over Hamas' alleged demands related to fuel supplies.
Israeli forces intercepted an "aerial threat" fired from around the Red Sea and shot down a missile launched from Lebanon Wednesday morning. The Israeli army named nine soldiers who died Wednesday amid ground encounters with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.
Rafah border crossing may open for injured Palestinians: reports
The Rafah border crossing in Egypt may be opened Wednesday to allow wounded Palestinians and other nationals to receive treatment in Egypt, multiple outlets reported.
Egypt will reportedly allow some of the most badly wounded Gaza residents through the border. An unnamed medical official in the Egyptian city of El Arish said a field hospital will also be constructed in northern Sinai to treat the injured Palestinians.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in ground operations: IDF
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the names of nine soldiers who were killed while clashing with Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza Wednesday, the Jerusalem Post reported.
- Lt. Ariel Reich, 21 – Jerusalem
- Cpl. Asif Luger, 21 – Yagur
- Sgt. Adi Danan, 20 – Yavne
- Staff Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20 – Dimona
- Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20 – Oranit
- Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20 – Nili
- Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19 – Tel Aviv
- Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19 – Herzliya
- Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20 – Jerusalem
Barricaded Hamas in Jabalia struck by Israeli air strikes
Israeli forces on Tuesday directed air strikes at a "multi-story building" in the Jabalia region where "many" Hamas terrorists allegedly "barricaded" themselves. The targeted facility was located near government offices, a medical center and a school, IDF Spokesperson's Unit chief Daniel Hagari said in a Google-translated post on X Wednesday morning local time.
Destruction of Hamas 'non-negotiable': US senator
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., dodged questions from CNN's Abby Phillip when asked about whether the U.S. would do the same as Israel did in launching air strikes at a densely-populated area even if the target was terrorists, should the world's largest economy be put in such a situation in the modern war era.
Graham said he hated the "loss of innocent lives," but "the destruction of Hamas is non-negotiable." After Hamas is eliminated, "I hope we have a better life for the Palestinian people," he said.
He went on to say that he "knows" Israel had been trying to reduce civilian casualties while the militant group was "trying" to increase the numbers.
Israel shoots down missile from Lebanon
Israeli forces shot down a surface-to-air missile "fired from the Lebanese territory" that targeted an Israeli remotely piloted aircraft early Wednesday. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) responded with an air strike against the source of the missile and the "squad that carried out the launch," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Google-translated post on X.
Killed Hamas commander among leaders who commanded Oct. 7 carnage: IDF
Ibrahim Biari, the Hamas commander who was assassinated when Israeli forces targeted his tunnel hideout within the vicinity of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Tuesday, was "one of the leaders responsible for the murderous terror attack on Oct 7," the IDF said later that day.
The IDF added that Biari was involved in the 2004 Ashdod Port Terror Attack that killed 13 Israelis. He had also allegedly been managing Hamas operatives engaging in combat against Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip over the past days.
IDF defends refugee camp air strikes that killed top Hamas commander
The air strikes that hit the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Tuesday were targeted at assassinating a top Hamas commander and other terrorists with the militant group, the Israeli military said.
"We struck an important military objective – this Ibrahim Biari, who was a battalion commander, who was leading operations and fighting against Israel as he was targeted," IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
Conricus further explained that Biari and "many dozens of enemy combatants" were inside a "tunnel complex underneath the ground." Israeli forces struck the said tunnel complex, causing the facility to collapse, thus killing dozens of Hamas operatives, including Biari.
He further reiterated that Palestinians have been repeatedly warned over the past two weeks to leave the area for their own safety, adding that the air strikes were aimed "in between" buildings, as the Israeli army was targeting the tunnel complex that housed Hamas.
At least 50 Palestinian casualties were killed when the Jabalia refugee was hit and around 150 civilians were wounded, Palestinian health officials said, as per Reuters. International Business Times could not independently verify the numbers.
Biden 'not done' pushing for more Gaza aid
U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was "not done pushing for more aid and will continue to support safe passage for Gaza civilians seeking safety." His comments came after Gaza saw the entry of the largest convoy of trucks carrying food and medical supplies since the conflict started on Oct. 7.
