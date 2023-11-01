Live Updates

Israel has reached the 26th day of its war against Hamas, and the Biden administration vowed to continue pushing for more aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip following deadly air strikes targeted at a refugee camp in Jabalia.

The Israeli army defended its bombardment of the densely populated area, saying the strikes were necessary to assassinate top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, whose terroristic activities against Israelis allegedly date back to the early 2000s.

Tuesday marked the largest facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza, but fuel has not been allowed to enter the strip more than three weeks into the fighting. Israel has expanded its ground operations into Gaza as it seeks to "dismantle" Hamas terrorists whom Israel has had a deep-rooted conflict with stemming from territorial disputes.

Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people. The terror group holds 240 hostages as talks to release them stalled last week over Hamas' alleged demands related to fuel supplies.

Israeli forces intercepted an "aerial threat" fired from around the Red Sea and shot down a missile launched from Lebanon Wednesday morning. The Israeli army named nine soldiers who died Wednesday amid ground encounters with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.