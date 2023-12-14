Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Gaza Suffers Another Communications Blackout; Houthis Attack Commercial Ship
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu rebukes ICRC stance on Israel's self-defense and Hamas atrocities
- White House says Israel will soon approve opening of Kerem Shalom for aid deliveries
- US asks Israel to tone down offensive in the Gaza Strip amid rising death toll
On the 70th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. expressed confidence that the days of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' highest-ranking official in Gaza, are "numbered," considering how he has American "blood on his hands."
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the Thursday attack on a Hong Kong-flagged container ship, the latest in attacks targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. The rebel army said the vessel was headed to Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reportedly promised $400,000 for information about Sinwar's whereabouts as the Israeli army continues to operate in Khan Yunis, the senior Hamas official's hometown.
Palestinian telecoms providers said Thursday night that communications were down due to continuous Israeli strikes. The latest blackout marks at least the sixth "near-total" collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip since the war started.
Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to launch rockets toward Israel. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has been responding to the launches while also targeting Hamas military infrastructure across Gaza.
Hamas' massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals on Oct. 7 marks a significant escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict history that dates back to the early 1900s.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric to discuss the inhumane conditions more than 130 remaining hostages in Gaza are suffering in Hamas captivity.
Netanyahu rebukes Red Cross over stance on Israel's self-defense
The Israeli prime minister on Thursday spoke with Spoljaric to discuss the brutal conditions that the remaining hostages in Gaza are experiencing in Hamas captivity. He also pointed out that the ICRC has made "some" statements not distinguishing between Israel's offensive due to self-defense and Hamas' "deliberate and systematic" atrocities.
"I want to express my gratitude for your help in securing the release of the hostages, but at the same time, some of the statements that have come out of your organization seem to not make the distinction that I've just made," he told the ICRC president.
He went on to note that his ultimate goal in holding conversations with the ICRC was to come up with ways to help more than 130 hostages still being held in Gaza. "You have every avenue, every right and every expectation to place public pressure on Hamas," he said.
Spoljaric responded, saying putting public pressure on the terror group "would not work," explaining that the more they are pressured, "the more they would shut the door." Netanyahu said, "Why don't you try?"
Gaza under another communications blackout: Telecoms
Gaza's telecoms providers Paltel and Jawwal announced Thursday that "all telecoms services" in the Gaza Strip have been lost. "Gaza is blacked out again," they wrote on X.
Communications outage tracker NetBlocks also confirmed a "new collapse in connectivity" in the enclave, marking at least the "sixth near-total telecommunications blackout" in Gaza since the Oct. 7 massacre.
IDF puts $400,000 bounty on Sinwar: Reports
The IDF has been dropping leaflets across the Gaza Strip that offered monetary rewards for information on the whereabouts of Sinwar and three other senior Hamas leaders, as per multiple local outlets and posts on social media.
The fliers reportedly say the Israeli army will provide $400,000 for information on Sinwar, $300,000 for Sinwar's brother, Muhammed Sinwar, and $200,000 for the commander of the terror group's Khan Yunis Battalion, Rafa'a Salameh.
Another $100,000 is reportedly being offered for intelligence on Muhammad Deif, Hamas' military wing commander.
International Business Times could not independently verify the reports.
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Hong Kong-flagged ship
Yemeni Houthi rebels on Friday claimed responsibility for a supposed drone attack against M/V Maersk Gibraltar, a Hong Kong-flagged container ship sailing in the Red Sea.
The Houthi rebel army's official spokesman Yahya Sare'e wrote on X early Friday local time that the said vessel was headed to Israel. "The hit was accurate," he said, adding that Houthis successfully prevented the passage of multiple ships headed towards Israel in the past two days.
About an hour before Sare'e made the remarks on social media, the U.S. Central Command said a ballistic missile was fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen towards the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, but no injuries or damage were reported.
Maersk has since denied that one of its vessels was hit by a drone. The Danish shipping company did acknowledge that the Maersk Gibraltar, which was en route to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was targeted by a missile Thursday. "The vessel was not hit," a Maersk spokesperson told Reuters. The crew were also reported safe.
Biden administration official issues stark warning against Hamas' top leader in Gaza
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during his Thursday visit to Israel expressed confidence in the Israeli army's capability to hunt down Sinwar. "I think it's safe to say his days are numbered. I also think it's safe to say it doesn't matter how long that takes," he said, multiple outlets reported.
He pointed out that Hamas' most senior official in Gaza has American "blood on his hands" following the killings of several U.S. nationals during the Oct. 7 carnage. "Justice will be served on Sinwar," Sullivan warned.
There are still several American hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza along with more than a hundred other Israelis and foreigners.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Tesla Files Recall On 2 Million Vehicles To Fix Autopilot Software
-
Netflix Releases Vast Viewing Data For First Time
-
As Heat Pumps Gain Steam, Technological Hurdles Give Way To Regulatory Ones
-
Labor, Inflation Numbers Propel Stock Rally – What Is Ahead?
-
New Trains, New Tracks: US Rail To Get Much-Needed Facelift
-
Insured Disaster Losses To Again Top $100B: Swiss Re
-
'A Place Of Fear': Hong Kong Activist Recalls Years Of Repression
-
McDonald's Eyes Speedy Ramp-Up To 50,000 Restaurants By 2027
-
Google Looks To Take Generative AI Lead With Gemini
-
'Defense In Depth Approach' Crucial For AI Integration In Calamity-Prone Philippines' Disaster Management
-
UK Announces New Sanctions Targeting 'Putin's War Machine' In Ukraine