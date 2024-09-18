Israel has a new window to deal a serious blow to Hezbollah after a series of simultaneous explosions killed and injured numerous commanders within their ranks.

Israeli journalist and author, Ehud Yaari, stated that Israel has an opportunity to devastate Hezbollah due to the organization's weakened state following a deadly pager attack occurring in Lebanon on Tuesday.

״חלק ניכר ממפקדי חיזבאללה אינם כשירים לתפקד״: פרשננו אהוד יערי על המכה של האירגון - וההזדמנות של ישראל@EhudYaariJLM pic.twitter.com/UstFPpZqLe — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) September 18, 2024

"The number of dead among Hezbollah fighters is significantly higher than what has been reported thus far in Lebanon. Most of Hezbollah's communications systems are out of order -- this is a serious problem for them." said Yaari in Hebrew. "Many of Hezbollah's commanders are unable to operate at this time, even those who were just moderately injured. There is an opportunity here [for Israel] that should be seriously considered."

The comments from Yaari were aired during primetime by Israeli media broadcast channel N12.

Yaari, who has authored 8 books on the Arab-Israeli conflict, is widely considered to be an expert on Middle Eastern affairs.

This comes after an attack was launched targeting members of the paramilitary group on Tuesday. Pagers used by members of Hezbollah simultaneously exploded in what Hezbollah is calling the "biggest security breach yet" targeting the group.

⚡️⭕️ Reports now in #Lebanon indicate that new explosions have also occurred in phones, laptops, radios and regular devices.



Many residential buildings are on fire pic.twitter.com/e3zuzcv8Wu — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) September 18, 2024

The attack, which left hundreds injured and killed at least 12 (including 2 children) was followed by another similar attack a day later in which hand-held radio devices used by the group also detonated. The second attack has injured about 450 and left 14 people dead thus far.

#BREAKING The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, around same time as the pagers: security source told Reuters pic.twitter.com/AFaBRXeVwY — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 18, 2024

Both attacks are being attributed to Israel, though the Israeli government has released no immediate comment.

The attacks have heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Hezbollah vowing to punish Israel in retaliation.